Mysuru mayoral polls today, JD(S) likely to go with Congress

Mysore, officially Mysuru, is set to go into polls on Wednesday, August 25, to elect the new mayor of the city in southern Karnataka. The municipal authorities announced the poll schedule last week for the post of mayor, which fell vacant after the high court disqualified the election of Rukmini Madegowda of the JD(S) in May. In accordance with the schedule, the mayoral polls in Mysuru are set to take place at 12pm today at the Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar auditorium in the city.

The Mysuru mayoral polls, scheduled to be held in June, were delayed by the Karnataka high court in view of the second wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic and the related restrictions.

The post of mayor in Mysuru is reserved for a woman from the General Category. Rukmini Madegowda, of the JD(S), was disqualified as mayor by the Karnataka high court while she was just three months into her new office, having been elected on February 24 earlier this year. In her absence, Anwar Baig of the Congress, the erstwhile deputy mayor, was appointed as the acting mayor until a new mayor was set to be elected following the mayoral polls.

In a strategy not much different from that in February, the JD(S) and the Congress are likely to stitch an alliance against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), to keep the latter out of the mayoral post in the city corporation.

In line with a press release issued by the Mysuru city corporation (MCC) on August 17, candidates willing to pitch in for the elections were allowed to file their nomination papers from August 17 to August 24. They can also finish filing their papers between 8am and 10am today, the election day, according to the release. The release further said that the MP, MLAs, MLCs, and corporators who have voting rights, have been issued the notification about the poll schedule.