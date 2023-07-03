Head constable suspended over his derogatory remarks against bjp’s mysuru MP

Mysuru city police commissioner B Ramesh Bhanot on Saturday suspended a head constable for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Mysuru-Kodagu MP and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pratap Simha on social media, officials said on Sunday.

According to officials, the suspended head constable, B Prakash, attached to VV Puram police station in the city, made derogatory remarks against Simha in a Facebook comment on June 24. Commenting on a video clip of Chikkaballapura Congress MLA Pradeep Eshwar criticising Simha shared on Facebook, the constable said derogatory words against Simha.

The head constable, in his comment on the post, said that Simha had availed BDA house site by showing his wife as a sister.

The comment came to the notice of MP’s staff, after which Simha filed a complaint with the commissioner of police. The complaint stated that a few people indulged in fake propaganda against him and his family, officials said.

‘’The commissioner suspended the head constable for violating Karnataka civil service rules (KCSR) and ordered a departmental enquiry,” VV Puram traffic police inspector Prasanna Kumar told HT. He said Karnataka State Police (Disciplinary Proceedings) Rules-1965, Rule-5 of 1989, Prakash B has been suspended pending departmental inquiry with immediate effect.

“Subsistence allowance will be paid during the period of suspension as per rules, and no private profession or business transactions shall be carried during the period of suspension. If found to be involved in any such work, it will be treated as illegal, and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken separately, and the subsistence allowance will be withheld,” Kumar said.

The inspector further said that during the suspension period, the central post should not be left without prior permission and can’t get leave facilities.

“Also, it is mentioned in the suspension order that an affidavit of non-engagement in any private profession etc. shall be produced before receiving subsistence allowance every month,” he added.