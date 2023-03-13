‘Naatu Naatu’, 'The Elephant Whisperers' win Oscars: How politicians reacted

After ‘Naatu-Naatu’ - the popular hit song’ from the 2022 Telugu film ‘RRR’ made history by becoming the first-ever song from an Indian production to win at the 95th Academy Awards on Monday - politicians, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, defence minister Rajnath Singh, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, congratulated the film’s team for the landmark achievement.

RRR actors Jr. NTR and Ram Charan in the song Naatu Naatu. (PTI)

Modi in two tweets, congratulated India’s twin Oscars win as other than ‘Naatu Naatu’, ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ also bagged the ‘best documentary’ honour.

“Exceptional! The popularity of ‘Naatu Naatu’ is global. It will be a song that will be remembered for years to come. Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, @boselyricist and the entire team for this prestigious honour. India is elated and proud. #Oscars,” the PM said.

In a separate tweet, he also congratulated the team of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’’ for the honour. “Their work wonderfully highlights the importance of sustainable development and living in harmony with nature. #Oscars,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi, in a tweet, also sent “heartiest congratulations to @EarthSpectrum, @guneetm and the entire team of ‘The Elephant Whisperers' for winning the Oscar. These two women have made India in proud with their heart-warming showcase of the beauty and importance of wildlife conservation.”

While Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi’s Monday blues had all gone away with the news as she tweeted, “Amazing! Great way to begin the day! Congratulations to Team @RRRMovie ! #Oscars”, Congress leader Tharoor also said he was thrilled that “a film from India about elephants just won the short documentary Oscar!”

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also hailed the win as he tweeted, “It is a proud moment for the Indian film industry as well as for the entire nation. Congratulations to the entire team of RRR film for winning the Oscar Award for your wonderful song.”

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnav tweeted a clip of the moment when the team was handed the award with the caption “global glory for RRR”. Meanwhile, Rajnath Singh and Hardeep Singh Puri, heaping praises, said the two Oscar wins were a big moment for Indian cinema on the world stage. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan extended “heartiest congratulations” to filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves and her team for the ‘best documentary’ win.

Since the announcement, all of India, including stars, politicians, and the people have burst into a mood of celebration - witnessed on every social media platform where the Rajamouli-directed massive hit has taken over the trends. Celebrations had started even before the win when the song was performed live at the Oscars stage and received a standing ovation in what is being hailed as “historic” for Indian cinema.

‘Naatu-Naatu’ song, featured in the film set in the British-era, is a celebration of Indian culture and pride. It features a rustic percussion beat and showcases the inner energy and stamina of the characters. The film has won several accolades including Golden Globes award in January where the hit song grabbed the ‘the best original song’ title.

