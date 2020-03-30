e-paper
Home / India News / Nadda appeals to party workers to donate to PM CARES Fund, inspire 10 others

Nadda appeals to party workers to donate to PM CARES Fund, inspire 10 others

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the PM’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund as part of the Central government’s efforts to combat the coronavirus and asked people to contribute generously to it.

india Updated: Mar 30, 2020 19:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BJP president JP Nadda on Monday said this is the need of the hour and every party worker should do his bit to help and contribute to the PM CARES Fund.
BJP president JP Nadda on Monday said this is the need of the hour and every party worker should do his bit to help and contribute to the PM CARES Fund.(ANI PHOTO.)
         

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president J P Nadda on Monday appealed to party workers to contribute at least Rs 100 each to the PM CARES Fund and inspire 10 others to contribute as well, to help fight the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Nadda said this is the need of the hour and every party worker should do his bit to help.

“I appeal to all of you to make your contribution to the PM Cares Fund. Our small support can make a huge contribution. I request every BJP party worker to contribute at least Rs 100 to the PM CARES Fund and inspire 10 other people to contribute as well,” Nadda said in a video message on his Twitter handle.

“BJP workers with their small donations can make a big contribution and it can go a long way to help fight the pandemic,” the BJP president said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the PM’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund as part of the Central government’s efforts to combat the coronavirus and asked people to contribute generously to it.

The PM-CARES Fund was set up on Saturday and contributions from corporate houses, industrialists and Bollywood actors started pouring in immediately in an all out effort to fight the deadly Covid-19 disease. The prime minister is the chairman of the new public charitable trust and its members include Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

