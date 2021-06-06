Nadda chairs key BJP meeting on election results, Covid-19 work

New Delhi : As it begins preparations for elections in as many as seven states next year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has begun taking stock of the work being undertaken by the party cadre to mitigate public anger and address problems being faced by people during the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, people aware of the developments said.

On Saturday, a two-day meeting between BJP national president JP Nadda, general secretaries and office bearers began, where a report on the work undertaken by the party was shared. Heads of various morchas also shared a report with the party president, a party functionary said.

According to people aware of the developments, Nadda and general secretary organisation BL Santhosh also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day to apprise him about the meeting.

The meeting also took stock of the party’s performance in the recently concluded assembly elections in four states and one Union territory. “General secretaries CT Ravi, Dilip Saikia gave a report on the party’s performance in Tamil Nadu and Assam. Kailash Vijayvargiya presented a report on West Bengal and Mr Santosh gave a brief overview of the elections in Kerala. On Sunday, the office bearers are likely to begin work on planning for the upcoming elections,” said one functionary aware of the details.

The BJP has faced criticism from its opponents for focusing more on elections rather than on preparing for the pandemic. The BJP-led government at the Centre has also been criticised for its Covid response and the vaccination policy.

“State in-charges of election-bound states such as Uttarakhand, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh will be part of the second day’s meeting,” the functionary said.

On Sunday, the party is also likely to assess changes that can be announced in the organisation, including filling the four vacancies that are pending in the BJP’s parliamentary board, the highest decision making body, a second functionary said.