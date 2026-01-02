New Delhi, Union Minister J P Nadda on Friday reviewed healthcare delivery mechanisms in Rajasthan and Maharashtra, and discussed ways to fast-track the implementation of priority national health initiatives in a meeting with health ministers and senior officials of the two states. Nadda reviews healthcare delivery mechanisms in Rajasthan, Maharashtra

The discussion centred on reinforcing public health infrastructure, improving patient-centric services, strengthening regulatory frameworks, and advancing India's commitment to eliminating tuberculosis as a public health challenge, the health ministry said in a statement.

At the meeting, Nadda called for the adoption of best regulatory practices and emphasised that patient satisfaction, compliance, and regulatory supervision must be pursued as a sustained and continuous endeavour.

Reviewing the progress of the Free Drugs and Diagnostics Services Initiatives, the Union health minister urged both states to address supply-chain inefficiencies and close monitoring gaps.

He stressed the need for establishing more Jan Aushadhi Kendras and AMRIT Pharmacy stores in these states and said that strengthening this network is essential in further widening access to quality and affordable medicines for the people.

During the meeting, Rajasthan highlighted that the establishment of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs should be population-based, particularly to address scattered habitation patterns and ensure effective primary healthcare coverage, the statement said.

Nadda highlighted that timely and quality diagnostics are foundational to effective healthcare delivery and must be robustly integrated across all levels of care primary, secondary, and tertiary.

He noted that while clinical services depend heavily on doctors, hospital administration and regulatory compliance require professional management structures.

Reaffirming the national resolve to eliminate tuberculosis, Nadda stressed the need for district and block-specific strategies, with intensified screening, diagnostics, treatment adherence, and nutritional support.

He emphasised that efforts to eliminate tuberculosis must be made in a mission mode with close and regular monitoring at the grassroots level.

The health minister also proposed conducting sensitisation workshops for MLAs, encouraging them to actively engage with chief medical officers and block medical officers through structured review mechanisms.

He reiterated that people's participation is crucial for strengthening accountability, improving health outcomes, and building trust in public health systems.

The health ministers of Rajasthan and Maharashtra assured Nadda of their full cooperation and commitment to working closely with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to strengthen implementation and improve outcomes across all priority health programmes.

Nadda also reiterated the Centre's continued support to both states through National Health Mission interventions, public-private partnership models, expansion of medical education capacity, viability gap funding, and infrastructure development support.

Nadda met health ministers of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Haryana during the past fortnight, the statement said.

