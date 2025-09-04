Union home minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Wednesday chaired two separate meetings with party leaders from Bihar and Tamil Nadu to take stock of organisational issues and poll preparations in both states. While Bihar will go to polls in October- November this year, Tamil Nadu elections will be held in 2026. Nadda, Shah meet TN, Bihar leaders to review election preparations

According to people aware of the details, the core groups are learnt to have discussed the party’s election campaign and strategy in poll-bound Bihar where the Opposition’s campaign is centred around the special intensive revision (SIR) of voter rolls.

“A meeting was called in Delhi by the central leadership of BJP, home minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, and national organisation general secretary BL Santhosh, where detailed discussions were held on the upcoming assembly elections. Discussions were also held on the atmosphere of confusion being created by the opposition…,” Bihar unit chief Dilip Jaiswal told reporters.

On the party’s poll preparations he said, “We will organise Vidhan Sabha workers’ conference in all the assembly constituencies. It has been decided to form an election campaign committee in Bihar for the upcoming elections... We will go door-to-door and talk about the development that has happened under the leadership of PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar. This meeting was not about seat sharing. The central leadership will take the decision on seat sharing...” he said.

In Tamil Nadu where the party has renewed its alliance with the AIADMK, the BJP cadre has been instructed to strengthen the outreach and improve working ties with the ally.

“Although the BJP and AIADMK have fought several elections together, there have been certain challenges in the alliance in recent years. Now with a new state leadership in place, the party is working closely with the allies to ensure there are no slip ups. The focus will be on how to strengthen the NDA,” said a leader aware of the details.