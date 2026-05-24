...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Naga abduction case to be handed over to NIA: Manipur CM

The announcement came during a meeting between the chief minister and a six-member delegation of the United Naga Council (UNC), an apex Naga body, at his official residence in Imphal

Updated on: May 24, 2026 11:55 am IST
By Thomas Ngangom, Imphal
Advertisement

Manipur chief minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Saturday said the case relating to the abduction of six Naga villagers by armed militants would be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), even as he appealed to Kuki groups to help secure the release of the hostages.

Manipur chief minister Khemchand also said that the killing of three church leaders in Kangpokpi district on May 13 had already been handed over to the NIA for investigation. (@YKhemchandSingh X)

The announcement came during a meeting between the chief minister and a six-member delegation of the United Naga Council (UNC), an apex Naga body, at his official residence in Imphal, according to a statement issued by the chief minister’s secretariat.

The statement said the UNC delegation urged the government to intensify efforts to trace the six Naga villagers abducted from Konsakhul village in Kangpokpi district. “The Chief Minister informed the UNC delegation that the case of the six abducted Nagas would be handed over to the NIA,” the statement said.

Khemchand also said that the killing of three church leaders in Kangpokpi district on May 13 had already been handed over to the NIA for investigation.

The chief minister said search and rescue operations have been underway since May 14 to trace the missing villagers. He appealed to the UNC to help secure the release of 14 Kuki civilians who, according to the government, have also remained in captivity since the violence erupted.

 
national investigation agency
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Naga abduction case to be handed over to NIA: Manipur CM
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.