Naga peace talks: Centre’s emissary to meet NSCN (IM), NNPGs in Nagaland

KOHIMA: The union government’s emissary for the Naga peace talks, AK Mishra is expected to meet the National Socialist Council of Nagalim Isak-Muivah or NSCN-IM, and the Naga national political groups (NNPGs) on Thursday at Nagaland’s Chümoukedima over the unresolved Naga political issue, people familiar with the matter said. File photo of NSCN-IM general secretary Th Muivah. who is expected to meet the Centre’s emissary for the Naga peace talks, AK Mishra.

Mishra will meet different Naga groups and civil society organizations over the next two days, it was learnt. The NSCN (IM) delegation will be led by its general secretary Thuingaleng Muivah, a person who asked not to be named said.

The meetings are being held for confidence building before the next official round of talks to be held in New Delhi, the person cited above said.

The Centre and NSCN (IM), which had been in a ceasefire agreement since 1997, signed the Framework Agreement in 2015. The peace talks, however, have remained inconclusive.

“An honourable and acceptable political solution between India and the Nagas has been mutually agreed to be based on the Framework Agreement of August 3, 2015 wherein the sovereignty of the Nagas is acknowledged in conjunction with the Naga National flag and the Constitution,” the NSCN (IM) said in a statement earlier this year.