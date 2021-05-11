Nagaland announces total lockdown from May 14 to May 21 to contain Covid-19

Seized with a rapid surge in Covid-19 cases and related deaths in Nagaland, the state’s high powered committee (HPC) on Covid-19 on Tuesday announced total lockdown across Nagaland from May 14 till May 21. The decision to this effect was taken in a meeting at the chief minister’s residence in capital Kohima, said government spokespersons Neiba Kronu and Mmhonlumo Kikon.

Essential services including agricultural activities will be exempted from the lockdown and government offices will continue to function with a core team formed by the heads of departments, the spokespersons said. The state government is expected to issue fresh and detailed standard operating procedures (SOP) for the lockdown period by Thursday.

Nagaland has seen 28 Covid-19 related deaths in the last six days, while the 133 fresh cases reported on Monday have taken the number of active cases to 2,884. The total caseload has reached 16,283. The recovery rate in the state has decreased to 78.2% from 78.55% recorded on Sunday.

Health and family welfare department has been instructed to aggressively test and utilise the full capacity of Covid-19 laboratories in the state.

HT has learnt that construction activities may be permitted in the state during the lockdown with the condition that contractors and firms will be responsible for ensuring adherence to all Covid containment measures at the sites and among the workers.

Meanwhile, Nagaland on Monday administered 225,361 doses of Covid-19 vaccines. Out of the total doses administered in the state, 51,690 were given to frontline workers, 14,992 to healthcare professionals and 110,431 to people above 45 years and senior citizens, immunization officer Ritu Thurr was quoted as saying by a news agency.

A total 48,428 people have received the second dose of the vaccine completing the full course of vaccination. They comprise 26,485 front-line workers, 9,971 healthcare workers and 11,792 persons above 45 years and senior citizens, Thurr added.