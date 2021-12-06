Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Nagaland civilian deaths: NHRC seeks report from Centre, state within 6 weeks
Nagaland civilian deaths: NHRC seeks report from Centre, state within 6 weeks

The report should include the status of the inquiry being conducted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Nagaland government, the human rights body said.
People participate in a demonstration in Nagaland’s Mon district on Sunday night following the killings of civilians. (PTI)
Published on Dec 06, 2021 07:27 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday issued a notice to the Centre and Nagaland government over the killing of civilians by armed forces in the northeastern state, in what has been described as a case of ‘mistaken identity’ by the Union government and the Army. The human rights body, in a press release, said it has taken suo-motu cognisance of the case and sought a detailed report from the respondents within six weeks.

“NHRC notice to the Centre and Nagaland Government over reported botched up operation against militants by Army Para Commandos resulting in the deaths of civilians,” it said in a tweet.

 

The release stated that the Commission has issued notices to the Union defence secretary, Union home secretary and, from the Nagaland government’s side, the chief secretary and state police chief. “The report is expected to include the status of the inquiry being conducted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), relief granted to the next of kin of the deceased, status of the medical treatment being provided to the injured and the cases registered against the persons/officers responsible for the incident,” the statement read.

Apprising the Parliament on Monday, Union home minister Amit Shah said that the team will submit its report in a month’s time.

“It is incumbent upon the security forces to ensure proper precaution with a humane approach even if it involved the militants,” the NHRC, meanwhile, further observed.

A total of 15 people lost their lives in the incident, including 14 civilians and an Army personnel. Among the civilians, one casualty took place on Sunday, when an angry mob attacked an Assam Rifles camp, forcing soldiers to open fire in self-defence.

