Nagaland district tense after civilian killings: How the events unfolded in Mon

The Mon district of Nagaland is on the edge after an incident in which 13 civilians were killed in firing by the Indian Army on Saturday. The soldiers mistook the civilians as militants, according to the police.

The authorities have imposed curfew in the area and prohibited movement of all non-essential vehicles, people familiar with the matter said.

The Nagaland government on Sunday announced ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh each to the families of the 13 people killed. Chief minister Neiphiu Rio will visit Mon on Monday morning along with his cabinet colleagues and senior government officers for an on-the-spot assessment of the situation and to pay respect to the deceased.

A five-member delegation of the Trinamool Congress is also set to visit Nagaland today.

Here’s how the events unfolded in Mon:

Saturday:

6.30pm: Security personnel ambush ferry van carrying coal miners in Oting village of Mon district, seven people were killed.

7.30pm: Several villagers, carrying machetes, arrive at the spot to attack security forces. One army jawan killed; six dead in force’s firing.

10pm: Police deployed across villages; Army personnel taken to Mon town.

Sunday:

11am: Konyak Union office in Mon town vandalised by mob.

2pm: Mob attacks Assam Rifles camp in Mon town, set two vehicles and sheds on fire. One civilian killed after security personnel open fire.

4pm: Curfew and prohibitory orders imposed and internet services suspended for an indefinite period in Mon town.

6pm: Murder case registered against unidentified Army personnel and local residents.

The NSCN(IM) which is holding peace talks with the Centre on the Naga political issue, condemned the killing of civilians by security forces and said it is a 'Black day' for the Naga people.

Union home minister Amit Shah expressed his regret over the incident and said the state probe would "ensure justice to the bereaved families".

Mon district is about 350 kilometres from Nagaland's capital Kohima.