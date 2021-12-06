5-member TMC delegation to visit Nagaland today after civilian killings

A five-member delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) is set to visit Nagaland today to meet the families of those who died in the firing incident in the Mon district. The TMC delegation will comprise members of Parliament Prasun Banerjee, Sushmita Dev, Aparupa Poddar and Santanu Sen and party spokesperson Biswajit Deb.

West Bengal chief minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Sunday extended condolences to the bereaved families and called for a thorough investigation into the botched up counter-insurgency operation by the Indian army that led to the death of 14 civilians and one soldier.

"Worrisome news from Nagaland. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of those who were injured. We must ensure a thorough probe into the incident and ensure that all victims get justice!" Banerjee tweeted.

Nagaland’s Mon district tense after stir over civilian killings turns violent

The situation in the area remained tense after security forces opened fire on civilians, which, the police said, was possibly a case of mistaken identity. Security forces had reportedly been tipped off about insurgents belonging to the Yung Aung faction of the banned outfit NSCN (K) and were tracking their movements. On Saturday, army personnel mistook coal mine workers returning home in a pick-up van as insurgents and gunned them down.

As workers failed to reach their homes, villagers went looking for them. After reaching the spot, the angry mob set ablaze two security vehicles, sparking off another round of firing in which at least six civilians and one soldier died.

People protesting against the killings surrounded an Assam Rifles camp in the area and set parts of it afire. Security forces opened fire at the mob, killing at least one civilian.

The Indian Army has expressed regret over the incident and ordered a court of inquiry to investigate the incident.

The state government, meanwhile, has suspended mobile internet and SMS services in the region to curb “circulation of inflammatory videos, pictures or text,” an official directive said.