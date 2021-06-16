Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Nagaland extends lockdown till June 30
india news

Nagaland extends lockdown till June 30

Nagaland went into lockdown on May 14, restricting all activities except for essential services and movement of goods transport
By Alice Yhoshü
PUBLISHED ON JUN 16, 2021 01:51 PM IST
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for Covid-19 in Kohima. (File photo)

The Nagaland government on Wednesday extended the lockdown in the state till June 30. It also empowered the district Covid task forces to work out relaxations as per the situation in the respective districts.

“The situation is improving but we are still not out of the woods. Given the circumstances, we have to continue with the lockdown for now,” said government spokesperson on Covid-19, MLA Mmhonlumo Kikon.

The legislator said the decision to extend lockdown was taken at a review meeting of the state high power committee on Wednesday.

Also Read | Nagaland forms lawmakers’ panel to facilitate talks with the Centre

Nagaland went into lockdown on May 14, restricting all activities except for essential services and movement of goods transport. The state reported 101 new cases and three deaths on Tuesday, taking the total caseload to 23,854 and 445 deaths.

As on June 15, a total of 369,238 people in the state have been vaccinated, out of which 54,875 were administered the second dose and 311,235 have taken the first dose.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Father’s Day 2021: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shares heartwarming video

Hippo crushes watermelon with just a bite, shares it with friend. Watch

Two-year-old asks grandpa if she could help him in ‘yawdwowk’. Watch sweet video

Smriti Irani shares old clip of Steffi Graf getting marriage proposal on court
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP