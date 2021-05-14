Nagaland goes under total lockdown from Friday: Check fresh guidelines here
- With 12 more fatalities, the death toll in the state now stands at 177. A total of 12,968 patients have recovered and presently, there are 3,551 active cases in the state.
Amid a rise in coronavirus disease (Covid-19), Nagaland will go under total lockdown from Friday till May 21. The decision was taken by state government spokesperson on Covid-19 and minister Neiba Kronu.
He said that the High Powered Committee (HPC) on coronavirus had decided to impose a state-wide total lockdown for one week starting from 6pm on May 14 till May 21.
Nagaland on Thursday saw its highest single-day spike of 366 cases which took the infection count past the 17,000-mark, a health official said. With 12 more fatalities, the death toll in the state now stands at 177. A total of 12,968 patients have recovered and presently, there are 3,551 active cases in the state.
State Immunisation Officer Dr Ritu Thurr said that Nagaland has so far administered a total of 2,35,281 doses of Covid-19 vaccines to 1,82,916 persons.
Here are the fresh guidelines for the week-long lockdown:
- Essential services including agricultural activities will continue to function during the lockdown.
- Government offices in the state will be allowed to operate.
- Construction activities may be permitted adhering to all the SOPs for the workers.
- The Health and Family Welfare department of the state would pursue aggressive testing by utilising the testing capacity of the Covid-19 labs.