Nagaland goes under total lockdown from Friday: Check fresh guidelines here

Amid a rise in coronavirus disease (Covid-19), Nagaland will go under total lockdown from Friday till May 21. The decision was taken by state government spokesperson on Covid-19 and minister Neiba Kronu.

He said that the High Powered Committee (HPC) on coronavirus had decided to impose a state-wide total lockdown for one week starting from 6pm on May 14 till May 21.

Nagaland on Thursday saw its highest single-day spike of 366 cases which took the infection count past the 17,000-mark, a health official said. With 12 more fatalities, the death toll in the state now stands at 177. A total of 12,968 patients have recovered and presently, there are 3,551 active cases in the state.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Ritu Thurr said that Nagaland has so far administered a total of 2,35,281 doses of Covid-19 vaccines to 1,82,916 persons.

Here are the fresh guidelines for the week-long lockdown:

Essential services including agricultural activities will continue to function during the lockdown. Government offices in the state will be allowed to operate. Construction activities may be permitted adhering to all the SOPs for the workers. The Health and Family Welfare department of the state would pursue aggressive testing by utilising the testing capacity of the Covid-19 labs.



