Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Nagaland minister says state has become a refuge for Nagas fleeing Myanmar
india news

Nagaland minister says state has become a refuge for Nagas fleeing Myanmar

Nagaland, one of the four states in the northeast that share borders with Myanmar, has become a refuge for Myanmar’s Nagas, said state minister Neiba Kronu
A soldier stand next to military vehicles as people gather to protest against a military coup in Yangon, Myanmar. The Indian state of Nagaland says it has become a refuge for Nagas fleeing coup-hit Myanmar. (REUTERS/File)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 04:33 PM IST
By Alice Yhoshü

People from Myanmar have continued to seek refuge in India since the military in the neighbouring country seized power in a coup in February and sought to clamp down on resistance. Nagaland, one of the four states in the northeast that share borders with Myanmar, has become a refuge for Myanmar’s Nagas, said state minister Neiba Kronu.

Naga people in Myanmar are mostly from the Sagaing region and Kachin state.

Kronu said an assessment on how many refugees have crossed over to Nagaland from Myanmar is underway. Most of them entered Mon district, he said. Three more Nagaland districts share borders with Myanmar.

Kronu said these are “our own (Naga) people” and added that civil society and church organisations were extending aid to them on humanitarian grounds.

“We are yet to ascertain the exact number of people who have come into the state. We shall soon take a decision on this,” Kronu said.

Since March, around 13,000 refugees, mostly from Chin state, have entered Mizoram for refuge.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

November 25 elections: Left Front declares candidates for Tripura civic polls

Had I been out of jail, Tejashwi would have formed govt in Bihar: Lalu Prasad

India calls on China not to take any actions under new border law

Returning to Surat post Diwali holidays? Here's what is mandatory to enter city
TRENDING TOPICS
Otto Wichterle
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Covid-19 vaccine deadline
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP