Kohima, A study by Nagaland University has highlighted how indigenous knowledge sustains terrace farming among Angami Nagas, with the institute saying the findings would help support national efforts towards food security and sustainable agriculture.

Nagaland University study highlights role of indigenous knowledge in sustainable farming

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The central university, in a release, said the use of ecological indicators for agricultural planning and the deep integration of farming with cultural traditions of the community have also been found in the new research.

"A Nagaland University study has generated new insights into how traditional knowledge continues to guide and facilitate terrace farming among the Angami Naga population. It presents significant lessons in sustainable agriculture and food security," it said.

The findings of the study will also support national efforts towards food security and sustainable agriculture, the university said.

Furthermore, the results of this study may also help implement development policies and projects that would otherwise hinder indigenous people from using their culturally sensitive agricultural methods.

The findings of the study, published in the Sage journal, are based on doctoral research work conducted by Ketekhoto Neihu under the supervision of Srikanth Yamsani, Assistant Professor at the Tribal Research Centre, Department of Sociology.

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{{^usCountry}} Commenting on the research finding, Nagaland University Vice-Chancellor Jagadish Kumar Patnaik, said, "The study highlights how traditional wisdom continues to sustain agricultural productivity, ecological balance and community resilience in the hill landscapes of Nagaland." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Commenting on the research finding, Nagaland University Vice-Chancellor Jagadish Kumar Patnaik, said, "The study highlights how traditional wisdom continues to sustain agricultural productivity, ecological balance and community resilience in the hill landscapes of Nagaland." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The findings showed that the sustainability of Angami terrace cultivation rests on the harmonious integration of ecological practices, social cooperation and cultural traditions, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The findings showed that the sustainability of Angami terrace cultivation rests on the harmonious integration of ecological practices, social cooperation and cultural traditions, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "At a time when the world is seeking sustainable and climate-resilient agricultural solutions, such research underscores the relevance of indigenous knowledge systems and the importance of documenting, preserving and learning from them," Patnaik said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "At a time when the world is seeking sustainable and climate-resilient agricultural solutions, such research underscores the relevance of indigenous knowledge systems and the importance of documenting, preserving and learning from them," Patnaik said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Unlike previous studies, which focused on the technicalities of terrace farming, the present study goes deeper into the underlying social, cultural and ecological knowledge system that supports the practice. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Unlike previous studies, which focused on the technicalities of terrace farming, the present study goes deeper into the underlying social, cultural and ecological knowledge system that supports the practice. {{/usCountry}}

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"The study provides valuable insights into the sophisticated methods of soil and water management developed by the Angami community over generations, the use of ecological indicators in agricultural planning, and the deep cultural values embedded within farming practices," Patnaik said.

It demonstrated that indigenous knowledge is not merely a legacy of the past but a living system that contributes significantly to sustainable development and environmental stewardship, he added.

Talking about the significance of the research, lead researcher Srikanth Yamsani said, "Our study found that the Angami Naga population continues to practice farming in close association with cycles and signs of nature. Farmers plant, transplant, and harvest using clues like plant bloom times, bird habits and insects."

While these forms of agricultural practice are still strong, it is important to point out the new challenges being faced by farmers, such as changing patterns of rainfall and climate variability, he added.

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Northeast India has diverse farming practices due to its varied agro-climatic zones and indigenous traditions that are deeply rooted in society.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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