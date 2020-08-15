Nagas must keep their flag and constitution, says NSCN-IM chief

india

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 02:11 IST

National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah) chief Thuingaleng Muivah on Friday reiterated the demand for a separate Naga flag and constitution.

In a speech delivered, the 86-year-old stated that as per the 2015 Framework Agreement (FA) signed between the outfit and Government of India, Nagas can co-exist with India, but will not merge with it.

“We are not asking Naga national flag and constitution from the government of India. Recognize them or not, we have our own flag and constitution. Flag and constitution are ingredients of our recognized sovereign entity and the symbols of Naga nationhood. The Nagas must keep their flag and constitution,” Muivah said.

The statement comes at a time when another round of meetings to thrash out a final agreement for the decades-old Naga political issue is set to begin in New Delhi from next week in which senior NSCN-IM and NNPGs leaders are expected to take part.

In his speech, Muivah mentioned about the FA, which spoke of “inclusive peaceful coexistence of the two entities sharing sovereign power”.

“The Nagas will co-exist with India sharing sovereign powers as agreed in FA and defined in the competencies. But they will not merge with India,” Muivah said.

The biggest and oldest of the Naga rebel outfits, NSCN-IM had been in peace talks with GoI since 1997 and signed a Framework Agreement (FA) in 2015, which was to be the basis for a final deal on the long pending Naga issue.