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Nagpur NEET aspirant's suicide note not attached to case papers, explanation sought

When the matter was finally exposed, senior police officers conducted an inquiry to fix responsibility and submitted a report to the DCP.

Published on: Jun 06, 2026 11:46 am IST
PTI |
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A show-cause notice has been issued against a police official for allegedly failing to attach the suicide note purportedly written by a female NEET aspirant in Nagpur, Maharashtra, to the case papers, a senior officer said on Saturday.

An official of the Ambazari police station said the statements of her family members have been recorded, and a further probe is underway.(PTI/ Representative)

"The suicide note was mentioned in the station diary entry. However, it was not attached to the case papers," said DCP (zone 2) Nityanand Jha.

He said a show-cause notice has been issued against the Investigation Officer Nikhil Tabhane of the Ambazari police station for the lapse.

Another official said the suicide note was not mentioned in any documents related to the case. Even DCP Jha was not told about the note's existence. However, when the matter was finally exposed, senior police officers conducted an inquiry to fix responsibility and submitted a report to the DCP.

A NEET-UG aspirant, identified as Akanksha Chaturvedi (18), allegedly hanged herself in her room in Nagpur on May 20, days after appearing for the exam on May 3. She hailed from Madhya Pradesh.

Her father, Krishna Kumar Chaturvedi, a small farmer who also worked as a cook in Nagpur to support the family, had told the police that his daughter had returned from the examination feeling optimistic and expected to score more than 650 marks.

However, the family members later noticed a significant change in Akanksha's behaviour as she appeared increasingly disturbed following reports of a paper leak and exam rescheduling.

An official of the Ambazari police station said the statements of her family members have been recorded, and a further probe is underway.

All aspects mentioned in the note are being examined, he had said.

 
police official maharashtra neet
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