Nagpur woman hacks husband's WhatsApp after porn-like activity demands, finds shocking sex abuse history

A woman in Maharashtra's Nagpur found about the history of his husband's sexual abuse on several women after hacking his WhatsApp account, which reportedly led her to a stock of chats, photos, and videos of women in compromising positions with him. The man reportedly lured women into physical relationships on false promise of marriage and secretly filmed them in compromising positions to later blackmail them(Pixabay/Representative)

The 33-year-old man, identified as Abdul Sharique Quereshi, is now under arrest on charges of sexually abusing several women, according to a Times of India report.

According to the report, the man, who has a three-year-old daughter with his wife, used to date women by not revealing his marital status and that he has a kid. He lured women into physical relationships on false promise of marriage and secretly filmed them in compromising positions to later blackmail them, the report said.

‘Relentless demands for porn-like activities’

The woman, who married the man in 2021, went to the Pachpaoli police station to lodge a complaint of harassment initially, citing his relentless demands for porn-like activities, and wanted to put him in jail. However, as per the report, while police registered a case of cruelty against Quereshi, he could not be arrested due to Supreme Court guidelines.

Quereshi reportedly owns a paan kiosk at Teka Naka.

To get her husband behind bars overcoming legal hurdles, the woman decided to hack his WhatsApp account to get evidence against him.

After managing to access to his WhatsApp accounts, chats, videos, and images, she found that Quereshi was not only having multiple affairs, but was also blackmailing them.

One of his victims was a 19-year-old girl whom he befriended by identifying himself as ‘Sahil Sharma' after meeting her at a ‘mahaprasad' programme last year.

Quereshi told the girl, a resident of Bhandara, he was a bachelor and lurder her into multiple hotels in Pachpaoli and Kamptee, where he repeatedly exploited her with a false promise of marriage, the report said, adding that he also convinced her to sell a gold ring gifted by her mother for ₹30,000 and took the amount, threatening to leak her nude photos on social media.

Police said Quereshi was exploiting several women simultaneously, but the 19-year-old girl was the only victim who agreed to lodge a complaint against him after his wife contacted all survivors.

"On the basis of the complaint, an offence of rape was registered against Quereshi and he was arrested. The court has given us one-day custody remand, which will be subsequently extended," the TOI report quoted senior inspector Baburao Raut of Pachpaoli police station.