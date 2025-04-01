Supreme Court raps UP govt over ‘inhuman’ demolition of houses in Prayagraj, gives rule of law reminder

The Supreme Court on Tuesday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government and Prayagraj development body for 'inhuman and illegal' demolition of houses, reminding the authorities that there is “rule of law in the country”. Supreme Court raps UP govt over ‘inhuman’ demolition of houses, gives rule of law reminder(PTI/File)

Residential structures of citizens cannot be demolished in such fashion, the Supreme Court said.

Supreme Court said Prayagraj demolition “shocks” its conscience, adding that, “There is something called right to shelter, due process of law.”

The apex court directed the authority to pay within six weeks ₹10 lakh compensation each to the house owners.

‘High handed’ demolition

The Supreme Court on March 24 also had made similar statements, slamming the Uttar Pradesh government over its "high handed" demolition in Prayagraj saying it had shocked its conscience.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan is hearing the plea by advocate Zulfiqar Haider, professor Ali Ahmed and others whose houses were demolished.

The Allahabad high court rejected their plea challenging the demolition.

The petitioners alleged to have been served notice on March 6, 2021 in respect of certain constructions standing over a portion of Nazul Plot No. 19, Lukerganj, police station Khuldabad in Prayagraj district.

The counsel for the petitioners had said the state government wrongly demolished the houses thinking the land belonged to gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed, who was killed in 2023 in a police encounter.

The apex court had previously also said that the Uttar Pradesh government's demolition of houses in Prayagraj without following due legal procedure sends a "shocking and wrong signal".

Defending state action, attorney general R Venkataramani during the March 24 hearing had assured of following the adequate "due process" in serving the notices.

R Venkataramani had pointed out large-scale illegal occupations saying it was difficult for the state government to control unauthorised possession.

(With PTI inputs)