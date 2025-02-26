Elon Musk's just one-word response to US intelligence employees' leaked ‘sex chats’

Federal intelligence officials are facing an internal investigation over allegations that employees misused an agency messaging board to discuss explicit personal experiences under the guise of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), according to agency representatives. US President Donald Trump speaks after Tulsi Gabbard was sworn in as Director of National Intelligence (DNI) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 11, 2025. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)(AFP)

Researchers at the conservative Manhattan Institute obtained leaked chat logs from the National Security Agency’s (NSA) ‘Interlink’ messaging platform through NSA sources.

Discussions reportedly covered gender reassignment surgery, artificial genitalia, hormone therapy, polyamory, and pronoun usage. Agencies implicated in these discussions include the Defense Intelligence Agency, U.S. Naval Intelligence, and the NSA.

ALSO READ| Feds ID'd hacker behind AI video of Trump licking Musk's feet. Who is cyberpunk?

Elon Musk reacted to X with “Wow” and posted a screenshot of the leaked screenshot.

Tulsi Gabbard condemns NSA probed 'secret sex chats'

One Defense Intelligence Agency officer who had undergone gender transition surgery allegedly shared detailed messages about their post-surgical experiences, including graphic descriptions of laser hair removal, hormone replacement therapy, and breast augmentation.

“An intersex birth would be a great opportunity to raise a kid as non-binary and let them choose later,” a conversation read.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard condemned in an X post, “These disgusting chat groups were immediately shut down when [the president] issued his EO ending the DEI insanity the Biden Admin was obsessed with.”

“Our IC must be focused on our core mission: ensuring the safety, security, and freedom of the American people.”

ALSO READ| Speaker Mike Johnson celebrates slim victory as House passes spending bill: Here's all you need to know

After the Intelink chat logs were made public, an NSA spokesperson told Fox News, “NSA hosts the Intelink service for the Intelligence Community. As the service provider, NSA takes very seriously the allegations in this reporting, and, if accurate, they would be violations of long-standing Intelligence Community policy.”

“The Intelligence Community places great trust in those personnel that we authorize to access U.S. Government systems, and in return, we expect full compliance with all laws, policies, and regulations which govern our work.”