Feds ID'd hacker behind AI video of Trump licking Musk's feet. Who is cyberpunk?

Feds have identified the individual responsible for broadcasting an AI-generated video of Donald Trump licking Elon Musk's feet on public televisions at the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) on Monday.

HUD representatives confirmed that the person had been identified but did not disclose their name or the method used to infiltrate the government’s internal television system.

“Yesterday, an individual was escorted off the property,” a HUD spokesperson told The New York Post on Tuesday. “Legal ramifications are being explored. Additionally, termination or suspension of certain services are being explored as it relates to the department.”

The unexpected video, which boasts the message “LONG LIVE THE REAL KING,” shocked HUD employees when it was broadcast. The department quickly regained control of its television network and began displaying content highlighting President Trump’s accomplishments during his second term.

“Another waste of taxpayer dollars and resources. Appropriate action will be taken for all involved,” Kasey Lovett, a department spokesperson, told Business Insider.

The controversial footage first surfaced on social media after being shared by Vox reporter Rachel Cohen, who had obtained it from an inside source.

Notably, Musk, as an adviser to Trump, spearheaded government budget cuts through his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) team. This has stirred federal workers, leading to protests and opposition from various factions within the government.

HUD has been one of DOGE’s primary targets, with the agency recently claiming to have recovered $1.9 billion that was allegedly “misplaced during the Biden administration.”

Over the weekend, Musk directed the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) to issue an email requiring federal employees to submit a five-point list of their accomplishments from the previous week. However, OPM later clarified that participation was not mandatory.

“There was a lot of genius in sending it,” Trump told reporters Monday. “We’re trying to find out if people are working, and so we’re sending a letter to people, ‘Please tell us what you did last week.’

“If people don’t respond, it’s very possible that there is no such person or they’re not working.”