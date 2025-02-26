Speaker Mike Johnson celebrates slim victory as House passes spending bill

The House of Representatives approved the Republican budget resolution with a minimal margin on Tuesday, with Speaker Mike Johnson driving the chariot. The House voted to pass this resolution by 217-215 in order to allow President Donald Trump to advance his legislative priorities. U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) delivers remarks after the House passed the Republican's budget resolution on the spending bill on February 25, 2025 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Three of the four holdout Republicans in GOP leadership—Reps. Tim Burchett, Warren Davidson, and Victoria Spartz—supported the measure. However, Rep. Thomas Massie was the only Republican who opposed it and voted against it.

“A lot of work yet to be done, but we're going to celebrate tonight, and we'll roll up our sleeves and get right back at it in the morning,” Johnson told reporters following the vote.

The vote was held open for over an hour as House leadership scrambled to secure the necessary support while Democrats vocally protested. GOP leaders temporarily removed the budget resolution from the schedule before reinstating it moments later.

Johnson clarifies budget negotiations as House Democrats cry foul

However, House Democrats accused Johnson of attempting to rush the budget resolution through after previously indicating there would be no further votes that night.

“We are trying to work through concerns and issues. A lot of people want to make sure we are cutting an appropriate amount … it's a very complicated negotiation … we will get there,” Johnson clarified.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune has suggested a different strategy, proposing a two-step approach that would first address defence and border security spending, followed by separate negotiations on tax cuts and the debt ceiling. Despite Trump’s endorsement of the House Republican plan, it remains to be seen how Senate leadership will proceed.

Republicans intend to use reconciliation to pass the measure with a simple majority. To secure votes, Republicans turned to Trump, who reportedly applied pressure on undecided members and holdouts.

Johnson stressed Trump’s involvement, saying, “The president has talked to a number of members. He's made his intentions well known, and he wants them to vote for this and move it along so we can start the process.”

However, later that evening, while signing executive orders in the Oval Office, Trump distanced himself from the process, stating, “I'm not involved in that. They know what I want.”

“There may be a vote tonight. There may not be. Stay tuned. That's why you get paid. Hang around here,” Johnson added.