 National Archives' first overseas project in Oman preserves diaspora records | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

National Archives' first overseas project in Oman preserves diaspora records

ByRezaul H Laskar
May 28, 2024 05:13 PM IST

“The Oman Collection” was a special digitisation and oral history project conducted at the Indian embassy in Muscat during May 19-27

The National Archives of India (NAI) has completed its first overseas project by digitising and archiving the documents of the Indian diaspora in Oman, whose presence in the West Asian country dates back almost 250 years.

The oldest document dated back to 1838. (National Archives of India | Official X account)
The oldest document dated back to 1838. (National Archives of India | Official X account)

“The Oman Collection” was a special digitisation and oral history project conducted at the Indian embassy in Muscat during May 19-27 and it was joined by 32 prominent Indian families hailing from Gujarat.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

More than 7,000 documents in English, Arabic, Gujarati and Hindi from private collections of Indian merchant families were scanned and digitised.

The oldest document dated back to 1838, and a large majority were from the late 19th century and early 20th century.

The documents included personal diaries, account books, ledgers, telegrams, trade invoices, passports, citations, letters and correspondence, and photographs that shed light on the lives and contributions of the Indian community. They also provide a vivid narration of the history of the Indian community, including their cultural practices, social activities, trade and commerce, and contributions to Omani society.

Also Read: India set to sign trade deal with Oman to expand its Middle East ties

The project also involved recording the oral histories of older members of the Indian community, the first such project by the NAI. These firsthand narratives capture a range of stories, including personal anecdotes, migration experiences and the evolution of the Indian community in Oman over the decades.

Since this was the first overseas project by the NAI to archive diaspora documents, it marks an important step in preserving the history and heritage of the Indian community abroad. The digitised documents will be uploaded on “Abhilekh Patal”, the digital portal of the NAI, making them accessible to researchers and the wider public.

NAI director general Arun Singhal said, “This is the first time that we have collected and digitised private archives of diaspora documents from abroad. This marks a historic milestone for the NAI and a significant step towards preserving the rich heritage and narratives of the diverse overseas Indian community.”

India’s ambassador to Oman, Amit Narang, said the project aligned with the government’s vision to strengthen connections with the Indian diaspora worldwide. Sheikh Anil Khimji, head of the Indian community in Oman, expressed his appreciation for the project. “The archiving of historical documents of the Indian diaspora by the embassy of India will go a long way in preserving their history and also showcase the time-tested bonds of friendship between India and the sultanate of Oman,” he said.

The project was supported by the National Records and Archives Authority of Oman, which provided logistical and other support.

Oman is currently home to more than 673,000 Indian nationals, and historical and cultural connections between the two sides date back 5,000 years. Merchant families from Mandvi, Surat and other parts of Gujarat moved to Sur, Muttrah and Muscat since the late 18th century.

A total of 1,797 Indian-origin people have Omani citizenship and are an integral part of the local society while still maintaining strong ties with India.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / National Archives' first overseas project in Oman preserves diaspora records
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On