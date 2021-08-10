Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Naidu irked with MPs for disrupting House seeking discussion on Pegasus issue
india news

Naidu irked with MPs for disrupting House seeking discussion on Pegasus issue

Naidu told the MPs that if the House is disrupted when farmers’ plight is scheduled for discussion, a wrong message will go to the people
By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 12:36 PM IST
RS chairman M Venkaiah Naidu. (File photo)

Rajya Sabha was adjourned within minutes of the House taking up business for the day on Tuesday.

As soon as chairman Venkaiah Naidu said a discussion will be taken up on the famers’ issue, the Opposition members sought a discussion on the Pegasus snooping controversy. Trinamool MPs raised slogans and trooped into the well of the House.

Also Read | Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi says her Pegasus question disallowed in House

Naidu told the MPs that if the House is disrupted when farmers’ plight is scheduled for discussion, a wrong message will go to the people.

“Today is the 16th sitting of the monsoon session of this august House. The House functioned at the rate of just one hour per day. Important subject of farmers’ issue is scheduled for discussion today in the House. If the House is not allowed to function today also, a message will go out that this House has no concern for the plight of farmers who are the bread givers for our people,” he said.

As the Opposition MPs continued to raise slogans, the House was adjourned till 12 noon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Let this thrilled shelter dog getting adopted be your dose of happiness today

ITBP shares wholesome post of father saluting daughter who joined the force

Big furry dog gets upsets with mama, then adorably forgives her. Watch

This animal dispensary in Chennai is saving hundreds of stray, abused animals
TRENDING TOPICS
climate change
Shilpa Shetty
Hartalika Teej 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Kareena Kapoor
August 2021 festivals
Ujjwala scheme 2.0
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP