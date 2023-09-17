Naidu was kingpin behind 371cr Andhra Pradesh skill development scam: Jagan

Alleging that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu was the kingpin behind the ₹371 crore Andhra Pradesh state skill development corporation scam, chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday asserted that the law would treat everybody equally, irrespective of one’s stature.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (PTI)

In his first reaction after Naidu’s arrest last week, by the Crime Investigation Department (CID), Reddy said the investigation had clearly exposed Naidu’s involvement in siphoning off public funds. “He is the brain behind the scam, as he had given all the approvals for the embezzlement of money. Investigation by the Enforcement Directorate and the CID exposed a trail of evidence pointing directly at Naidu’s alleged involvement in the scandal,” he said, addressing a meeting Nidadavole, after the disbursement of financial assistance of ₹536 crore under the YSR Kapu Nestham scheme to 3.57 lakh eligible women beneficiaries.

The CID’s probe had unearthed a fake agreement related to the skill development project, with Naidu’s signature on 13 different files associated with the scam, the chief minister said. “Confidential note files from bureaucrats and higher officials were also cited as revealing Naidu’s active role in advancing the fraudulent project, despite objections from higher-ranking officials,” Reddy said.

Meanwhile, legislator and TDP Andhra Pradesh unit president K Atchannaidu said, “Everybody knows the TDP chief was falsely implicated in the skill development corporation case and jailed. It is a fake case foisted by the CID, which has totally misled the courts...Can Jagan show even a single proof on siphoning of funds by Naidu?”

