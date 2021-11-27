Naidu’s wife seeks a ‘value-based’ society

A week after Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu broke down before the media over alleged humiliation from YSR Congress Party members in the state assembly, his wife Nara Bhuvaneshwari on Friday appealed to the people not to indulge in character assassination of others.

In a statement, Bhuvaneshwari, daughter of legendary actor, TDP founder and former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, NT Rama Rao, expressed her gratitude to all those who protested against the unsavoury comments made against her in the assembly.

“I cannot forget how every one of you stood by me and responded to the incident, as if the humiliation was meted out to your own mother, sister and daughter. I am thankful to everybody,” Bhuvaneshwari, also a managing trustee of NTR Memorial Trust, said.

Stating that her parents had brought their children up with values, Naidu’s wife said she and all her siblings were still following those values. “Everybody should strive for creating a value-based society and stand by those who are in distress and troubles,” she said.

Bhuvaneshwari said she hoped nobody else should face the kind of humiliation meted out to her. “Nobody else should behave disrespectfully towards others and indulge in their character assassination,” she asserted.

On November 19, Naidu broke down at a press conference after walking out of the state assembly in protest against the alleged abusive comments against his wife by the ruling YSRCP members during a debate on the women empowerment.

He announced that he was boycotting the House for the rest of the present term and vowed to return to the assembly only after becoming the chief minister again. He wept in front of the media stating that the YSRCP members had resorted to assassination of his wife’s character.

Since Naidu’s announcement, the state has been witnessing a political slugfest between the TDP and the YSRCP members. While the TDP leaders and cadre staged demonstrations and dharnas across the state, Naidu, who toured flood-affected areas of Kadapa, Chittoor and Nellore districts, raised the issue of the YSRCP humiliating his wife at every public interaction. He alleged the YSRCP was deriving “sadistic pleasure” from the incident.

A day after the incident, Naidu’s brother-in-law and TDP lawmaker from Hindupur assembly constituency, Nandamuri Balakrishna, along with his siblings, held a press conference and condemned the alleged abusive comments made by YSRCP members in the assembly.

The NTR family members also warned the YSRCP of dire consequences, if such incidents are repeated. The YSRCP, however, shot back against the TDP cadre and NTR family.

YSRCP general secretary and MP V Vijay Sai Reddy on Thursday said that Naidu was trying to gain political mileage by raising a non-issue. “Nobody made any comments against Naidu’s wife. In fact, the TDP chief himself is taking his wife’s name in public for his petty political gains,” he had said.

He wondered whether Naidu was touring the flood-affected areas to console the affected people or gain sympathy for himself from the people in the name of humiliation to his wife. “There is no need to damage his character. He is damaging his own image. His mind is polluted with venomous thoughts,” Reddy added.

State civil supplies minister Kodali Venkateshwara Rao, one of the YSRCP members who allegedly made the abusive comments against Bhuvaneshwari, on Thursday said that family members of NTR were innocent and blindly believing whatever Naidu was saying. “They are like a sheep that believes its own butcher. They backed him even when Naidu had dethroned their own father from the chief minister post,” he said.

