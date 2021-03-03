‘Nails put in farmers’ path, if this preparation was at borders...’: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday targeted the central government over the plight of farmers who have been protesting against new agricultural laws and and the government’s stance on infiltration bids at borders with China and Bangladesh.

Speaking at the Maharashtra assembly, the chief minister said farmers in Punjab are in trouble. “Their power and water supplies have been cut off and nails put in their path,” Thackeray alleged. This remark was followed by a barb at the government with the minister saying if such arrangements were made at borders, there won’t be any infiltration.

“...But they run away when they see China. If this kind of preparation was made at borders with China or Bangladesh, infiltration won't happen,” he told the assembly.

Thackeray’s comment drew a sharp response from former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis who condemned the statement and termed it an insult to the Indian soldiers. “The chief minister said -- 'China se hum bhagte hain'. It is an insult to our soldiers. Our soldiers faced the Chinese at -30°C temperature, laid down their lives and chased away the Chinese,” Fadnavis, who is leader of opposition, said in the assembly.

The chief minister also slammed the BJP over it raising slogans. “(Shiv) Sena was not a part of the freedom struggle but neither was your parent organisation (RSS). Just chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' doesn't make you (BJP) a patriot,” Thackeray asserted.

The claim, however, was rejected by Fadnavis, who said, “It seems the chief minister does not know that RSS founder Hedgewar was also a freedom fighter.”

Earlier in the day, Thackeray also took on the Centre over the renaming of Motera cricket stadium in Ahmedabad after Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Replying to the Governor's address, he said, “"Someone said now we won't be losing any cricket matches because the name of the stadium has been changed. We won't be losing any match in that stadium... You erase the name of Vallabh bhai (Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel), do not award Bharat Ratna to Savarkar (Veer Savarkar) and try to teach Hindutva to us."

