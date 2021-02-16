Names of those involved in illegal liquor trade to be displayed in Bihar: CM

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has said people involved in illegal liquor trade should be fearful while ordering the display of their names and punishment given to them at prominent places. He issued the order at a review of prohibition, excise and registration department’s working on Monday.

Kumar said police personnel have taken oath pledging not to have liquor and those found doing so should be immediately suspended.

B Kartikey Dhanji, excise commissioner and inspector general of registration, gave a presentation on the seizures, raids and destruction of seized liquor stock at the meeting.

Alcohol was banned in Bihar in 2016.