Bihar gets its act together for Paddy procurement after Nitish Kumar’s warning
- There was no distress sale of paddy by farmers in Bihar this kharif season owing to several corrective measures, claimed a senior government official.
Days before the deadline for paddy procurement in Bihar expires on February 21, the state’s cooperative as well as food and consumer protection departments clarified Saturday that the farmers wanting to sell their produce on minimum support price (MSP) through Primary Agriculture Credit Society (PACS) need to register only on the agriculture department’s website, said officials.
This year, there are 6,478 notified PACS in the state, as against 6,086 on February 13, 2020. The number of working PACS last year in February was 4,598, which has now risen to 6,179.
The clarification came after chief minister Nitish Kumar said on Friday that farmers only needed to register on the agriculture department’s portal to sell their paddy produce through PACS.
“I had said this earlier also, but despite this if farmers were registering at two places, action would be taken against the erring officials,” he had said.
There was no distress sale of paddy by farmers in Bihar this kharif season owing to several corrective measures, claimed a senior government official. “The target of paddy procurement has been increased from 30 to 45 lakh metric tonnes,” said Bandana Preyashi, secretary (cooperative department) on Saturday.
Compared to last year, there has been a 132.22% increase in registrations by farmers for procurement of paddy, she said. “This is the result of direct contact we established with them through various means, including kisan salahkar (farmers’ advisers). The window for paddy procurement has been reduced so that middlemen don’t take undue benefit,” she said.
In February last year, paddy procurement was 4.64 lakh metric tonnes, which has increased to 29.40 lakh metric tonnes till February 13 this year.
Also Read: Bihar health secy says huge discrepancies found in Covid-19 test data
Vinay Kumar, secretary, food and consumer protection department said Bihar had achieved self-sufficiency in paddy production this year. “We have stopped taking rice from Food Corporation of India (FCI) and started supplying beneficiaries in the state from our production only,” he said.
For the rabi crop, the window in the agriculture department portal would be opened early, he said.
Kumar said while the credit limit of PACS was 40% last year, it had been increased to 60% this year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar gets its act together for Paddy procurement after Nitish Kumar’s warning
- There was no distress sale of paddy by farmers in Bihar this kharif season owing to several corrective measures, claimed a senior government official.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People like Jagdanand reason behind my father's ill health, alleges Tej Pratap
- RJD state president Jagdanand Singh, party leaders said on condition of anonymity, did not participate in the Azadi Patra campaign, inviting Tej Pratap’s ire.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar health secy says huge discrepancies found in Covid-19 test data
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man grows orchard of 10,000 trees on barren land in Bihar's Gaya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar Dy CM terms allegations of Covid testing data fudging as totally baseless
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tej Pratap Yadav bombards President with postcards seeking Lalu's release
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar’s new environment minister promises smog tower, cycling tracks
- Niraj Kumar Singh also asked forest officials to suggest measures to get rid of monkeys, wild boars, Nilgais from rural human habitats in order to safeguard farmers' crops.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JD (U) likely to stake claim to Bihar Legislative Council’s chairman post
- While NDA partners have started discussion on the issue, the JD (U) is likely to stake claim for the post reasoning that the Assembly Speaker’s post went to the BJP, said an NDA leader.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Artificial intelligence to detect air-pollution sources in Bihar
- The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had issued a directive in June 2017, mandating brick kilns across India to convert to the less polluting zigzag setting design.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar’s best medical college fights absenteeism amid bid to turn it world class
- There is no ban on government doctors’ private practice in Bihar. As such, some doctors allegedly abstain from duty to attend to their private clinics or work as consultants in private healthcare facilities in return for handsome remuneration.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar budget: Builders seek lower registration rate, amnesty for illegal flats
- Several builders seemed to back the argument that a reduction in registration charges will encourage more registrations and reduce litigation for the government.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar juvenile board tells minor to plant 20 trees in school as punishment
- The minor was caught by the police in Gopalganj on the charges of carrying liquor and was sent to a remand home. JJB found him guilty.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai-based smugglers arrested with gold worth over ₹2 crore
- The accused duo was travelling in AC-1 compartment of a Delhi-bound train. The gold bars were found to be concealed in specially tailored cloth vests.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Darbhanga’s wait for direct flight connectivity to Hyderabad, Pune continues
- Much awaited direct flights to Pune and Hyderabad have not been announced yet pending clearance from the Indian Air Force (IAF), said an official aware of the developments.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar Lokayukta probe points to financial irregularities in Purnea University
- Lokayukta SP has alleged several irregularities in the matter of university's financial management and had set the next date of review for May 7.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox