NaMo App launches 15-day digital seva campaign to mark PM Modi’s birthday

New Delhi: A 15-day digital citizens’ engagement initiative was launched on the NaMo App on Wednesday as part of Seva Parv 2025, marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday and culminating on Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary on October 2. The nine interactive activities, including Sabka Saath, Sabki Seva, which enables users to pick from predefined tasks such as tree plantation and blood donation (Representative photo)

Seva Parv 2025 brings to life a collection of nine interactive activities. “Packed with seva-inspired modules, lively quizzes, immersive exhibitions, and more, Seva Parv 2025 on the NaMo App opens the door for every citizen to step into the nation-first spirit that defines the Prime Minister’s legacy,” a notification issued by the government said.

The nine interactive activities include Sabka Saath, Sabki Seva, which enables users to pick from predefined tasks such as tree plantation and blood donation; a virtual exhibition highlighting milestones from PM Modi’s journey; and Selfie with PM.

The AI Shubhkamna Reel, one of the nine initiatives in the NaMo App, allows citizens to create personalised AI-generated birthday wishes for PM Modi in an instant.

>“By sharing simple details, such as their name, profession, and the government schemes and benefits they have availed of, users receive a custom-made video greeting complete with AI-generated audio and script, ready to download and share across social media platforms,” the notification said.

The other activities are Discover Your Modi Trait, allowing participants to compare their qualities with those of the Prime Minister; Know Your NaMo Quiz, testing knowledge of Modi’s life and leadership; NaMo Book Collection; NaMo Merchandise; and World Wishes PM Modi.

“Through these diverse digital activities, the NaMo App’s Seva Parv 2025 marks PM Modi’s birthday as a reaffirmation of service, values, and shared national pride. It provides citizens across the globe with an opportunity to actively volunteer and participate in this spirit of seva, connect with PM Modi’s journey, and contribute to a collective tribute that reflects the ethos of nation-first service,” the notification added.