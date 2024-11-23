Nanded Election Results LIVE: Counting of votes begins

Summary

The voting for the Maharashtra assembly elections occurred on 20 November in a single phase. These 2024 results are unfolding against a backdrop of political turbulence in the state. In 2019, the BJP-led alliance won a clear majority, but Shiv Sena soon left the alliance and partnered with Congress and NCP to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

A subsequent split in Shiv Sena led to one faction joining the BJP-led Mahayuti and forming the government in 2022 under Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Shinde’s faction retained the original Shiv Sena name despite opposition from Uddhav Thackeray’s faction. The NCP also divided in 2023, with one group, led by Ajit Pawar, keeping the original name, while the other camp under Sharad Pawar split off. The election results today will reveal how voters in Nanded and the rest of Maharashtra respond to these shifting political dynamics.