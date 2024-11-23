Nanded Election Results LIVE: Counting of votes begins
The voting for the Maharashtra assembly elections occurred on 20 November in a single phase. These 2024 results are unfolding against a backdrop of political turbulence in the state. In 2019, the BJP-led alliance won a clear majority, but Shiv Sena soon left the alliance and partnered with Congress and NCP to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.
A subsequent split in Shiv Sena led to one faction joining the BJP-led Mahayuti and forming the government in 2022 under Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Shinde’s faction retained the original Shiv Sena name despite opposition from Uddhav Thackeray’s faction. The NCP also divided in 2023, with one group, led by Ajit Pawar, keeping the original name, while the other camp under Sharad Pawar split off. The election results today will reveal how voters in Nanded and the rest of Maharashtra respond to these shifting political dynamics.
The Election Commission will announce the results for the Kinwat, Hadgaon, Bhokar, Nanded North, Nanded South, Loha, Naigaon, Deglur, Mukhed assembly seats in the Nanded district of Maharashtra today. These seats are part of the 288 constituencies in Maharashtra, where vote counting is taking place, alongside results from 81 seats in Jharkhand. ...Read More
Nanded Election Results LIVE: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Nirupam visited Siddhivinayak temple ahead of the results.
"I have come here to seek blessings of Shree Siddhivinayak. I am confident that I will emerge victorious with his blessings. Just like me, candidates of Shiv Sena, BJP and Ajit Pawar's party will also win and Mahayuti will form govt in Maharashtra again," he said.
Nanded Election Results LIVE: Counting of votes for the 2024 assembly elections began at 8 AM.
Nanded Election Results LIVE: This year, the voter turnout was pointed to be at 58.02% of Voting in 2024 Nanded South.
Nanded Election Results LIVE: Ahead of the counting of votes for the Maharashtra elections 2024, Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate from Wadala, Shraddha Jadhav, said, "Results will come out today. Our victory is certain, you will see it... Maha Vikas Aghadi will form the government."
Nanded Election Results LIVE: The counting for 288 assembly seats that went to the polls on November 20 is expected to begin at 8 AM.