PM Modi on Maharashtra election result: ‘Win for development, good governance’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reacted to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) performance in the Maharashtra assembly elections, saying it was a win for development and good governance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Mumbai along with Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.(ANI)

“Development wins! Good governance wins! United we will soar even higher!” the prime minister wrote on X. “Heartfelt gratitude to my sisters and brothers of Maharashtra, especially the youth and women of the state, for a historic mandate to the NDA. This affection and warmth is unparalleled.” Follow elections results LIVE updates.

He said the alliance would continue to work towards Maharashtra’s progress. The prime minister also thanked voters for electing NDA candidates in various Lok Sabha and Assembly by-polls.

“NDA’s pro-people efforts resonate all over! I thank people across various states for blessing NDA candidates in the various by-polls held. We will leave no stone unturned in fulfilling their dreams and aspirations,” Modi wrote on X.

Further, thanking workers of the NDA, the prime minister noted that they worked hard, and went among people to elaborate the party's good governance agenda.

Also Read | Three key takeaways from today’s results in Maharashtra and Jharkhand

The prime minister also congratulated Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on his party's victory in the state Assembly elections.

“I thank the people of Jharkhand for their support towards us. We will always be at the forefront of raising people’s issues and working for the state,” Modi wrote. “I also congratulate the JMM-led alliance for their performance in the state.”

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is on course to retain power in Maharashtra. The alliance has so far won 86 seats so far and is leading in 146 others of the 288 assembly seats, as per the latest figures of the counting process in the November 20 elections. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi has suffered a crushing defeat, with its candidates winning just 20 seats and leading in another 27.

In Jharkhand, Hemant Soren's JMM-led alliance was all set to retain Jharkhand as it won 24 seats and is leading in at least 28 seats in the 81-member state assembly. The BJP and its allies have won 5 seats and are leading in 21 others.