Nandigram Kharagpur Sadar result LIVE: Counting underway, check what early trends suggest

Nandigram Kharagpur Sadar result LIVE: The Election Commission is announcing the West Bengal assembly election 2026 results today, including the seats of Nandigram and Kharagpur Sadar, with a head-on fight between the incumbent Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by chief minister Mamata Banerjee and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The counting of votes have started. ...Read More

While the TMC is looking for its fourth straight term, the BJP is looking to win the West Bengal assembly elections for the first time ever to form a government in a state where they have never been in power.

The Nandigram seat is especially important because last time, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari pulled off an upset here against CM Mamata Banerjee, even though his party managed just 77 seats in the 294 member strong assembly.

Kharagpur Sadar is another assembly constituency in West Bengal which went to the BJP last time, with party leader Hiranmoy Chattopadhyaya winning against TMC’s Pradip Sarkar with the margin of 3,771 votes.

So both the seats have a BJP incumbent and the TMC is looking to wrest back the control in both places.

From Kharagpur Sadar, former West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh is in the fray against TMC’s Pradip Sarkar. Whereas Nandigram will see Suvendu Adhikari take on a new TMC face Pabitra Kar.