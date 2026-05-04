Nandigram Kharagpur Sadar result LIVE: Will Suvendu Adhikari win Nandigarm seat? counting begins
Nandigram Kharagpur Sadar result LIVE: Nandigram and Kharagpur Sadar are two of the most hotly contested seats with BJP heavyweights Suvendu Adhikari and Dilip Ghosh contesting against TMC so that their party retains control of both. Vote counting begins.
Nandigram Kharagpur Sadar result LIVE: The Election Commission is announcing the West Bengal assembly election 2026 results today, including the seats of Nandigram and Kharagpur Sadar, with a head-on fight between the incumbent Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by chief minister Mamata Banerjee and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The counting of votes have started. ...Read More
While the TMC is looking for its fourth straight term, the BJP is looking to win the West Bengal assembly elections for the first time ever to form a government in a state where they have never been in power.
The Nandigram seat is especially important because last time, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari pulled off an upset here against CM Mamata Banerjee, even though his party managed just 77 seats in the 294 member strong assembly.
Kharagpur Sadar is another assembly constituency in West Bengal which went to the BJP last time, with party leader Hiranmoy Chattopadhyaya winning against TMC’s Pradip Sarkar with the margin of 3,771 votes.
So both the seats have a BJP incumbent and the TMC is looking to wrest back the control in both places.
From Kharagpur Sadar, former West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh is in the fray against TMC’s Pradip Sarkar. Whereas Nandigram will see Suvendu Adhikari take on a new TMC face Pabitra Kar.
Nandigram result LIVE: Why is Nandigarm seat important?
Nandigram result LIVE: The Nandigram seat is especially important because last time, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari pulled off an upset here against CM Mamata Banerjee, even though his party managed just 77 seats in the 294 member strong assembly.
Kharagpur Sadar result LIVE: Counting begins
Kharagpur Sadar result LIVE: The counting of votes commences.
Nandigram result LIVE: Who is Suvendu Adhikari facing this time?
Nandigram result LIVE: Nandigram will see Suvendu Adhikari take on a new TMC face Pabitra Kar, who crossed over to the Mamata camp from the BJP.
Adhikari, who is also the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal assembly, is also contesting from the Bhabanipur seat against CM Mamata Banerjee again.
Kharagpur Sadar result LIVE: Dilip Ghosh in the fray
Kharagpur Sadar result LIVE: BJP has fielded former state party chief Dilip Ghosh from Kharagpur Sadar, who will be taking on TMC’s Pradip Sarkar. Sarkar has fought on the seat in 2021 as well but had lost it to the BJP candidate.
Nandigram result LIVE: Battleground in 2021
Nandigram result LIVE: Nandigram was a battlefield in 2021 as sitting chief minister Mamata Banerjee faced firebrand and then-newly minted BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, and lost.
Though that did not stop Mamata from retaining the CM chair as TMC won 215 of the 294 seats, it certainly propelled Adhikari as her direct rival.