Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: The Election Commission of India on Saturday declared the results for constituencies inclduing Akkalkuwa, Shahada, Nandurbar and Nawapur seats in Maharashtra’s Nandurbhar district. The Maharashtra assembly elections were held on November 20 in a single phase. These 2024 results are set against the backdrop of several political transformations in the state. In 2019, the BJP-led alliance won a majority, but later, Shiv Sena broke away from the alliance and teamed up with the Congress and NCP to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. ...Read More

A subsequent split within Shiv Sena led to one faction joining the BJP-led Mahayuti, forming a new government in 2022 under chief minister Eknath Shinde.

Shinde's faction was considered as the real Shiv Sena despite the rival faction led by Uddhav Thackeray disputing the claim. The NCP, too, was divided in 2023, with one faction, led by Ajit Pawar, keeping the original title, while Sharad Pawar’s camp formed a separate group.

The election results revealed how the voters of Nandurbhar and the rest of Maharashtra viewed the shifting political dynamics in these assembly seats.