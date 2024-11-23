Nandurbhar election 2024 results live: BJP's Rajesh Udesing Padvi wins in Shahada
Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: The Election Commission of India on Saturday declared the results for constituencies inclduing Akkalkuwa, Shahada, Nandurbar and Nawapur seats in Maharashtra’s Nandurbhar district. The Maharashtra assembly elections were held on November 20 in a single phase. These 2024 results are set against the backdrop of several political transformations in the state. In 2019, the BJP-led alliance won a majority, but later, Shiv Sena broke away from the alliance and teamed up with the Congress and NCP to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. ...Read More
A subsequent split within Shiv Sena led to one faction joining the BJP-led Mahayuti, forming a new government in 2022 under chief minister Eknath Shinde.
Shinde's faction was considered as the real Shiv Sena despite the rival faction led by Uddhav Thackeray disputing the claim. The NCP, too, was divided in 2023, with one faction, led by Ajit Pawar, keeping the original title, while Sharad Pawar’s camp formed a separate group.
The election results revealed how the voters of Nandurbhar and the rest of Maharashtra viewed the shifting political dynamics in these assembly seats.
Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: Leading/Trailing so far
Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live:
- BJP has won Shahada seat
- INC has won Nawapur seat
- Shiv Sena is leading in Akkalkuwa seat
- BJP is leading in Nandurbar seat
Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: Who won how many seats?
Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: BJP has won 18 seats so far, Shiv Sena won 13, Nationalist Congress Party is at 11 and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) has won 1 seat.
Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: Winning party so far
BJP: 12 seats won
Shiv Seva: 8 seats won
NCP: 8 seats won
NCPSP: 1 seat won
RSVA: 1 seat won
Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: BJP candidate wins Shahada constituency
Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: Rajesh Udesing Padvi of Shahada wins.
Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: Amit Shah congratulates Fadnavis
Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Saturday called Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and congratulated him on the party's impressive performance in the Maharashtra assembly elections, PTI reported.
Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: What world media is saying?
Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: AP reported that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist party headed for a stunning victory Saturday in state elections in politically significant Maharashtra while the opposition seemed about to clinch victory in mineral-rich Jharkhand.
Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: BJP candidate leading from Shahada constituency
Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: Rajesh Udesing Padvi of the BJP is leading from the Shahada constituency. Overall, the Bharatiya Janata Party is leading with 125 seats.
Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: Know about Akkalkuwa constituency
Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: ADV K C Padavi of INC is leading from Akkalkuwa constituency. Overall Indian National Congress is leading with 20 seats.
Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: What BJP's Pravin Darekar said?
Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: "Sanjay Raut needs to land his aircraft on the ground. Victory cannot be achieved by merely abusing, he needs to understand the ground realities of the state. Maharashtra will further progress when there is BJP government both in the state and Centre. This is the reason the public has voted for us. I especially thank the Ladli Behenas in the state. I think Devendra Fadnavis will become the CM again," Pravin Darekar told ANI.
Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: What happened on Saturday?
Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: BJP candidate and Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Saturday visited the Shree Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai and offered prayers. He also exuded confidence that the Mahayuti alliance would win 175 seats as results of the counting of votes that began this morning began tricking in, ANI reported.
Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: Who won from Nawapur constituency in 2019?
Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: Naik Shirishkumar Surupsing won from Nawapur constituency in 2019.
Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: Who won in 2019 elections from this district?
Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: Vijaykumar Krushnarao Gavit of BJP was the winner of 2019 elections from Nandurbhar district.
Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: What happened in 2019 elections?
Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: In 2019 elections, the BJP-led alliance won a majority, but later, Shiv Sena broke away from the alliance and teamed up with the Congress and NCP to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.
