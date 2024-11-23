Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi160C
Monday, Nov 25, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Nandurbhar election 2024 results live: BJP's Rajesh Udesing Padvi wins in Shahada

    By HT News Desk
    Nov 23, 2024 4:57 PM IST
    Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: Rajesh Udesing Padvi defeated his nearest rival Rajendrakumar Krishnarao Gavit of Congress party.
    Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: Counting soon at these constituencies
    Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: Counting soon at these constituencies

    Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: The Election Commission of India on Saturday declared the results for constituencies inclduing Akkalkuwa, Shahada, Nandurbar and Nawapur seats in Maharashtra’s Nandurbhar district. The Maharashtra assembly elections were held on November 20 in a single phase. These 2024 results are set against the backdrop of several political transformations in the state. In 2019, the BJP-led alliance won a majority, but later, Shiv Sena broke away from the alliance and teamed up with the Congress and NCP to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. ...Read More

    A subsequent split within Shiv Sena led to one faction joining the BJP-led Mahayuti, forming a new government in 2022 under chief minister Eknath Shinde.

    Shinde's faction was considered as the real Shiv Sena despite the rival faction led by Uddhav Thackeray disputing the claim. The NCP, too, was divided in 2023, with one faction, led by Ajit Pawar, keeping the original title, while Sharad Pawar’s camp formed a separate group.

    The election results revealed how the voters of Nandurbhar and the rest of Maharashtra viewed the shifting political dynamics in these assembly seats.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 23, 2024 4:56 PM IST

    Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: Leading/Trailing so far

    Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live:

    • BJP has won Shahada seat
    • INC has won Nawapur seat
    • Shiv Sena is leading in Akkalkuwa seat
    • BJP is leading in Nandurbar seat
    Nov 23, 2024 3:55 PM IST

    Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: Who won how many seats?

    Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: BJP has won 18 seats so far, Shiv Sena won 13, Nationalist Congress Party is at 11 and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) has won 1 seat.

    Nov 23, 2024 3:25 PM IST

    Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: Winning party so far

    BJP: 12 seats won

    Shiv Seva: 8 seats won

    NCP: 8 seats won

    NCPSP: 1 seat won

    RSVA: 1 seat won

    Get LIVE updates on Maharashtra & Jharkhand election results. Know More.

    Get LIVE updates on Maharashtra & Jharkhand election results. Know More.

    Nov 23, 2024 3:08 PM IST

    Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: BJP candidate wins Shahada constituency

    Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: Rajesh Udesing Padvi of Shahada wins.

    Nov 23, 2024 3:07 PM IST

    Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: 9 seats won by Bharatiya Janata Party so far

    BJP: 9 seats won

    Shiv Sena: 6 seats won

    Nationalist Congress Party: 6 seats won

    Nov 23, 2024 2:49 PM IST

    Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: Amit Shah congratulates Fadnavis

    Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Saturday called Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and congratulated him on the party's impressive performance in the Maharashtra assembly elections, PTI reported.

    Nov 23, 2024 2:28 PM IST

    Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: Who won how many seats so far?

    Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: Till now BJP has won 5 seats, Shiv Sena won 3 seats and Nationalist Congress Party has won 2 seats.

    Nov 23, 2024 2:16 PM IST

    Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: BJP wins 4 seats

    BJP: 4 seats won

    SHS: 3 seats won

    NCP: 2 seats won

    Nov 23, 2024 1:49 PM IST

    Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: Winning party

    BJP: 2 won

    SHS: 2 won

    NCP: 2 won

    Nov 23, 2024 1:37 PM IST

    Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: What world media is saying?

    Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: AP reported that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist party headed for a stunning victory Saturday in state elections in politically significant Maharashtra while the opposition seemed about to clinch victory in mineral-rich Jharkhand.

    Nov 23, 2024 1:22 PM IST

    Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: BJP wins two seats till now

    Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: Dr. Vijaykumar Krushanrao Gavit of BJP is leading from Nandurbar constituency. Overall Bharatiya Janata Party is leading with 124 seats. The party has already won 2 seats till now.

    Nov 23, 2024 12:58 PM IST

    Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: BJP candidate leading from Shahada constituency

    Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: Rajesh Udesing Padvi of the BJP is leading from the Shahada constituency. Overall, the Bharatiya Janata Party is leading with 125 seats.

    Nov 23, 2024 12:42 PM IST

    Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: Know about Akkalkuwa constituency

    Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: ADV K C Padavi of INC is leading from Akkalkuwa constituency. Overall Indian National Congress is leading with 20 seats.

    Nov 23, 2024 12:22 PM IST

    Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: Counting underway, BJP leading with 124 seats

    Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: BJP leading with 124 seats, followed by SHS with 55 seats, NCP with 37 seats, SHSUBT with 20 seats, INC with 19 seats, NCPSP with 13 seats and Others with 20 seats.

    Nov 23, 2024 11:58 AM IST

    Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: Check which party leading with how many seats?

    BJP: Leading with 127 seats

    SHS: Leading with 56 seats

    NCP: Leading with 38 seats

    SHSUBT: Leading with 18 seats

    INC: Leading with 17 seats

    NCPSP: Leading with 15 seats

    Nov 23, 2024 11:35 AM IST

    Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: What BJP's Pravin Darekar said?

    Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: "Sanjay Raut needs to land his aircraft on the ground. Victory cannot be achieved by merely abusing, he needs to understand the ground realities of the state. Maharashtra will further progress when there is BJP government both in the state and Centre. This is the reason the public has voted for us. I especially thank the Ladli Behenas in the state. I think Devendra Fadnavis will become the CM again," Pravin Darekar told ANI.

    Nov 23, 2024 11:15 AM IST

    Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: Names of leading candidates

    Nandurbar: Dr. Vijaykumar Krushanrao Gavit

    Nawapur: Sharad Krishnarao Gavit

    Shahada: Rajesh Udesing Padvi

    Akkalkuwa: Adv K C Padavi

    Nov 23, 2024 10:53 AM IST

    Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: What happened on Saturday?

    Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: BJP candidate and Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Saturday visited the Shree Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai and offered prayers. He also exuded confidence that the Mahayuti alliance would win 175 seats as results of the counting of votes that began this morning began tricking in, ANI reported.

    Nov 23, 2024 10:30 AM IST

    Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: BJP leading with 111 seats

    BJP: 111 seats

    Shiv Sena: 56 seats

    NCP: 34 seats

    INC: 22 seats

    SHSUBT: 20 seats

    NCPSP: 11 seats

    Nov 23, 2024 10:13 AM IST

    Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: Who is leading from Shahada constituency?

    Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: Rajesh Udesing Padvi of BJP is leading from Shahada constituency of Maharashtra.

    Nov 23, 2024 9:56 AM IST

    Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: Latest update on Akkalkuwa constituency

    Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: INC candidate ADV K C Padavi is leading from Akkalkuwa constituency.

    Overall, BJP is leading with 75 seats, Shiv Sena with 42, NCP with 28, NCPSP with 19, INC with 15, SHSUBT with 15 and Others & IND with 16 seats.

    Nov 23, 2024 9:39 AM IST

    Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: BJP candidate leading

    Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: DR.VIJAYKUMAR KRUSHANRAO GAVIT is leading in Nandurbhar district.

    Overall Bharatiya Janata Party is leading with 61 seats in Maharashtra.

    Nov 23, 2024 9:22 AM IST

    Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: Who won from Nawapur constituency in 2019?

    Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: Naik Shirishkumar Surupsing won from Nawapur constituency in 2019.

    Nov 23, 2024 9:05 AM IST

    Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: Who is leading with how many seats?

    Bharatiya Janata Party - BJP: Leading with 4 seats

    Nationalist Congress Party - NCP: Leading with 4 seats

    Shiv Sena - SHS: Leading with 3 seats

    Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar - NCPSP: Leading with 2 seats

    Nov 23, 2024 8:53 AM IST

    Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: Vote counting underway

    Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: The vote counting is underway.

    Nov 23, 2024 8:31 AM IST

    Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: Who won in 2019 elections from this district?

    Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: Vijaykumar Krushnarao Gavit of BJP was the winner of 2019 elections from Nandurbhar district.

    Nov 23, 2024 8:17 AM IST

    Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: What happened in 2019 elections?

    Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: In 2019 elections, the BJP-led alliance won a majority, but later, Shiv Sena broke away from the alliance and teamed up with the Congress and NCP to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

    Nov 23, 2024 8:02 AM IST

    Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: Counting begins

    Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: The counting of vote begins now by Election Commission of India.

    Nov 23, 2024 7:48 AM IST

    Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: When was elections held in Maharashtra?

    Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: The Maharashtra elections were held on November 20, 2024, across the state in all districts.

    Nov 23, 2024 7:31 AM IST

    Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: When will counting begin?

    Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: The counting of votes is expected to begin at 8 am today for all constituencies which includes- Akkalkuwa, Shahada, Nandurbar and Nawapur.

    Nov 23, 2024 7:27 AM IST

    Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: Result to be out today

    Nandurbhar Election 2024 Results Live: The election results for Nandurbhar district will be out today for all constituencies- Akkalkuwa, Shahada, Nandurbar and Nawapur.

    Load More
    News india news Nandurbhar election 2024 results live: BJP's Rajesh Udesing Padvi wins in Shahada
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes