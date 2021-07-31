Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Naqvi says triple talaq cases declined significantly after Govt banned practice
Naqvi says triple talaq cases declined significantly after Govt banned practice

Naqvi’s remarks came on the eve of ‘Muslim Women's Rights Day’ an event observed across the country on August 1 to celebrate the enactment of the law against triple talaq.
Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 07:34 PM IST
Naqvi along with fellow Union minister Smriti Irani and Bhupender Yadav will attend a programme in the Capital to observe ‘Muslim Women Rights Day’.(PTI Photo)

Union minister for minority affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Saturday that there was a significant drop in the number of triple talaq cases after the Centre’s law criminalising it came into effect. He also said that Muslim women all over India have overwhelmingly welcomed the legislation.

Naqvi’s remarks came on the eve of ‘Muslim Women's Rights Day’ an event observed across the country on August 1 to celebrate the enactment of the law against triple talaq. The Centre enacted the law on August 1 in 2019 which made the practice of instant triple talaq a criminal offense.

“There is a significant decline in triple talaq cases after the law came into effect. Muslim women across the country have overwhelmingly welcomed this law,” Naqvi was quoted as saying in a statement, according to a report by news agency PTI.

On Sunday, Naqvi along with fellow Union minister Smriti Irani and Bhupender Yadav will attend a programme in the Capital to observe ‘Muslim Women Rights Day’. Naqvi further added that the Centre strengthened the ‘self-reliance, self-respect and self-confidence’ of Muslim women in India. He said that the enactment of the law against triple talaq protected the constitutional, fundamental and democratic rights of Muslim women in the country.

