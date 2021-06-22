Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Narada case: SC to hear Mamata's plea against Calcutta HC's order
india news

Narada case: SC to hear Mamata's plea against Calcutta HC's order

Mamata Banerjee was made a party to the case when four Trinamool Congress ministers were arrested by the CBI and she had reached the CBI office.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 09:05 AM IST
A bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Aniruddha Bose will be hearing the separate appeals filed by the chief minister, state law minister Moloy Ghatak and West Bengal government.(HT File)

The Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's plea challenging Calcutta high court's denial to file her affidavit in connection with the Narada sting case.

A bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Aniruddha Bose will be hearing the separate appeals filed by the chief minister, state law minister Moloy Ghatak and West Bengal government.

The apex court earlier on June 18 had requested the high court to hear the case a day after the top court considered the appeals of the state government and Ghatak against the order.

Earlier on June 9, a five-judge bench of the Calcutta high court, hearing the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) application for transfer of the Narada sting tape case from the special CBI court to the high court, had said it will decide later on considering the affidavits by Banerjee and Ghatak on their respective roles on the day of the arrest of four leaders in connection with the case.

Banerjee was made a party to the case when four Trinamool Congress ministers were arrested by the CBI and she had reached the CBI office.

Last month, four TMC ministers - Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, MLA Madan Mitra and former mayor Sovan Chatterjee - were arrested by the CBI in the Narada scam. The case is related to a sting operation, commonly known as Narada Sting Operation, in which these ministers were caught on camera while receiving illegal gratification from Sting Operator, Samuel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Harsh Goenka’s recent share about machine that makes one wear a mask is a hit

Odisha emerges as only state as home to all three species of crocodiles

Doggo helps human to do laundry, netizens swoon over the little helper

Son surprises parents with a visit, video is melting hearts
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Covaxin
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP