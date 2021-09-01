Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Narada sting case: ED names Bengal ministers, TMC MLA in chargesheet
india news

Narada sting case: ED names Bengal ministers, TMC MLA in chargesheet

A special court ordered issuance of summons to the leaders and the appearance of the accused on November 16.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 01, 2021 05:05 PM IST
Police personnel stand guard at the Calcutta high court, during a hearing in the Narada scam case earlier this year. (PTI)

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday named Bengal ministers Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra and former Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee in its chargesheet submitted before a special court in the Narada sting operation case.

The court ordered issuance of summons to the leaders and the appearance of the accused on November 16.

Besides the politicians, the court also took cognisance against suspended IPS officer SMH Mirza.

Also read | HC allows Mamata Banerjee to file affidavit in Narada case

The court directed that the summonses to Mukherjee, Hakim and Mitra be served through the office of the West Bengal assembly speaker as the trio are legislators. Summonses to the other two would be served directly at their addresses, the court said.

Earlier this year, the CBI had arrested Hakim, Mukherjee, Mitra and Chatterjee in the bribery case that had created a furore months before the 2016 Assembly election. All the four had been granted bail days later.

RELATED STORIES

Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee had called the arrests political vendetta against the astounding win in the just-concluded Assembly election. She had spent hours hours at the CBI office to protest against the agency's move.

The sting operation was conducted by Narada news founder Mathew Samuel for over two years in West Bengal. Samuel had formed a fictitious company and approached several TMC ministers, MPs and leaders for favours. Many of them were shown accepting money in TV footages.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narada sting operation narada scam narada sting tapes trinamool congress
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Cash transfers, subsidies keep farm growth steady

By switching on the sun, Railways can prevent 7mn tonnes of carbon emissions

Maoists kill 45-year-old man in Odisha’s Rayagada district

Kannada & culture department issues notice to Bengaluru Metro over language row
TRENDING TOPICS
LPG price
Horoscope Today
Joe Biden
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Kabul
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP