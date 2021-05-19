Narada sting case: No bail yet for 3 Trinamool MLAs, former Bengal minister

The four Bengal heavyweight Bengal politicians, who were on Tuesday arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the 2016 Narada sting operation case, will remain have to be in judicial custody on Wednesday after the Calcutta high court adjourned the hearing in the case till 2pm on Thursday.

The court was hearing the pleas of two sitting ministers of Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee, Trinamool Congress legislator Madan Mitra and former MLA Sovan Chatterjee in the case.

A special court had on Monday granted interim bail to the four leaders hours after the CBI detained them. But hours later the Calcutta high court stayed the interim bail and sent them to judicial custody after the central probe agency challenged the order of the lower court.

The case pertains to a sting operation by journalist Mathew Samuel in 2014, where he posed as a businessman and offered between ₹4 and 5 lakh to the then TMC Rajya Sabha MP Mukul Roy, the then Lok Sabha MPs Saugata Roy, Aparupa Poddar, Sultan Ahmed, Prasun Banerjee and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar; the then ministers Firhad Hakim, Suvendu Adhikari, Sovan Chatterjee (who was also the Kolkata mayor) Subrata Mukherjee and Madan Mitra.

ALSO READ: Videos, witnesses in Narada case show 4 TMC leaders took cash: CBI sleuths

In the video, that surfaced two years later in March 2016, shortly before the assembly elections in the state, the leaders were purportedly seen accepting cash from the representative of a fictitious company in exchange for doling out favours to them.

The then MLA Iqbal Ahmed and IPS officer Saiyaad Mustafa Hussain Mirza were also caught on camera. Among these people, Mukul Roy could not been seen in the videos accepting the cash directly but the money was purportedly taken by Mirza, according to Mathew.

Mukul Roy and Suvendu Adhikari has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, meanwhile. Sovan Chatterjee also joined the BJP prior to the assembly polls but left the party following differences with the leadership.