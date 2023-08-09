Narayan Rane loses cool in Parliament: 'Baith neeche..aukat nahi hai'. Video

Union minister Narayan Rane, as he spoke in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday during a debate on the no-confidence motion, lost his cool and asked fellow MP Arvind Sawant to sit down in a harsh manner that the chair too had to alert the minister. "Arey baith neeche (sit down)," the Union minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises said. As the chair intervened, the minister said Sawant does not have the 'aukat' (status) to speak against PM Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah. "Aukat nahi hai inki Pradhan Mantri ji (Prime Minister), Amit Shah ke baare mei bolne ki... agar kuch bhi bola toh tumhari aukat mei nikalunga (he does not have the status to comment on PM Modi, Amit Shah. If you say something, I will show you your place)," the minister said.

Narayan Rane asking MP Arvind Sawant to sit down.

As the video from the Lok Sabha went viral, Narayan Rane drew flak for his choice of words inside Parliament. Aam Aadmi Party said PM Modi's minister threatened inside Parliament using the language of a street goon and got away with it while opposition MPs are suspended for "asking questions to the Modi government."

"This man is a minister. Here he is seen displaying the standard of this government and how low it can go," Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote sharing the video.

What started Arvind Sawant- Narayan Rane face-off in Lok Sabha

Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Arvind Sawant spoke on the no-confidence motion and said the motion has been brought on the grave Manipur issue as the government remained silent for 70 days -- even after the Supreme Court rapped the government. Taking on the deserters of the Shiv Sena, Arvind Sawant said, "Then PM Modi spoke for 36 seconds...they are now teaching Hindutva to us. And we are born with Hindutva. Those who follow Hindutva don't desert. PM Modi called NCP 'National Corrupt Party' and then they joined the government in Maharashtra."

