Narayanasamy loses trust vote, Congress govt falls in Puducherry: What next?

Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and now Puducherry—the Congress’ inability to handle its internal undercurrents continues to topple its governments.

The defeat of the V Narayanasami-led Congress government in Puducherry in the trust vote on Monday was a foregone conclusion. But it will have larger consequences for the Congress that is already riddled with crises.

Some party strategists concede that the fall of the government in Puducherry, less than two months before it goes to polls, would significantly weaken their prospects in the upcoming elections as the message to the voters is loud and clear: the Congress can’t keep its house in order.

To be sure, Narayanasami’s campaign against lieutenant governor Kiran Bedi had some resonance on the ground, or that’s what the Congress strategists in Chennai claimed. But Bedi’s swift sacking on February 16, minutes after the Congress lost its crucial MLAs was aimed to take the wind out of the Congress’ campaign against her alleged high-handedness.

Puducherry was the only Congress-ruled Union territory in south India.

The party, however, now plans to focus the campaign on “how the BJP betrayed Puducherry’s mandate” and “manufactured rebellion” to “topple a popular government,” said a party strategist. “This has to be the key plank for the polls,” he added.

At least three party leaders based in Chennai said that trouble had been brewing ever since Narayanasami was sent from Delhi to lead the Union territory. But the central leadership largely overlooked the issue and the Narayanasami vs Kiran Bedi battle took prominence on their radar.

“It will be very difficult to turn the tide of the upcoming election in Puducherry. We couldn’t complete our term and that’s purely due to our internal differences, which the BJP fully exploited,” said a second senior party leader based in Chennai.

Top Congress strategists believe that the party’s inability to retain its people from jumping ship in places where they are in power remains a lingering issue. Just two years ago, the Congress’ coalition government with the Janata Dal (United) in Bihar fell after as many as 16 MLAs from the ruling side rebelled against their own government.

Just a year ago, the Congress lost Madhya Pradesh as well. The party was able to end the BJP’s dream run in power for 15 years in Madhya Pradesh. But the Congress leadership failed to solve lingering issues after Kamal Nath became the chief minister. And in March 2020, one of the most prominent leaders of Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the Congress with a few other MLAs. Shivraj Singh Chauhan returned to the CM’s seat after sitting in the Opposition seat for just a year and three months.