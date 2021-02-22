Will not stake a claim to form govt in Puducherry, says BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday said it will not stake a claim to form the government in Puducherry after the V Narayanasamy-led Congress government lost the vote of confidence in the assembly. The BJP said with the collapse of the government in Puducherry, “the worst chapter” in the Union Territory’s history has come to a close.

The political turmoil in Puducherry comes months ahead of the upcoming assembly election.

“We will not try and form a government at this stage. With the people’s blessings in the forthcoming elections and [Prime Minister Narendra] Modiji’s leadership, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will form a government with BJP and its alliance partners All India NR Congress and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in May and build a new bright future for the people of Puducherry,” said the BJP state unit president V Saminathan.

While Narayanasamy alleged that former lieutenant governor (L-G) Kiran Bedi had colluded with the Opposition to topple his government; the BJP accused him of poor governance.

Saminathan said that in the last five years, the state’s finances had been “looted and destroyed” and the money meant for the people, which was sent from Central funds for jobs, ration, healthcare, roads, and education, has been misused.

“You saw during Rahul Gandhi’s visit how poor women had to complain about suffering during cyclones,” he said.

“A culture of corruption and exploitation is the only thing that Congress and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam have given to the people instead of development and helping them. The people of Puducherry will teach them a lesson in the coming elections,” he said shortly after the floor test.

PM Modi is scheduled visit the poll-bound Union Territory on February 25. Last week, Bedi, who had a tumultuous equation with the Narayanasamy government, was removed from the position of L-G and Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan was given additional charge of the Union Territory.