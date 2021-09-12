‘Narcotics jihad’ remark: Kerala BJP unit urges Amit Shah to protect Pala bishop

The Kerala unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has written to Union home minister Amit Shah, seeking Central protection fors Pala bishop Joseph Kallarangatt, who they alleged were threatened by “some extremists” following his ‘narcotics jihad’ comment. The BJP leadership said the “extremist” elements entered the Bishop’s home and threatened him of harming him physically.

In a letter dated September 11, BJP general secretary George Kurian wrote, "In this circumstance, I request you (Shah) to kindly intervene in this matter and take necessary action to protect the Bishop and the Christian community," a PTI report said.

During a church ceremony in Kottayam on September 9, Kallaranghatt, the bishop of Pala Diocese of the Syro-Malabar church, created a controversy when he said that after “love jihad”, Catholic girls were being lured into committing extremist activities with the help of drugs. Calling them victims of “narcotics jihad”, the bishop urged parents to be careful.

“Wherever arms are not used, narcotic drugs are being used and Catholic girls turn victims. Some groups are functioning in the state to help them. To understand this, one needs to analyse how women from other religions landed in the Islamic State camps,” he said.

‘Love jihad’ is a controversial term employed by right wing groups to describe inter-religious unions. The bishop said the state authorities are turning a blind eye to instances of ‘love jihad’.

The bishop’s statements were severely criticised by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. “It (narcotic jihad) is a new term. I never expected such a statement from a person like him. I have no idea what prompted him to make it. Narcotics has no religion and nobody encourages it,” Vijayan said.

“Persons holding such respectable positions should be careful while making such a statement. It will create unnecessary rift and animosity,” he added.

Congress legislator and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly VD Satheesan also urged religious leaders to speak with to ensure social harmony. “We can’t count the number of crimes based on caste or religion. Such a statement was not expected from a religious leader. All will have to keep restraint to ensure brotherhood and peace,” he said.

The BJP and several political leaders from the Christian community, however, defended the bishop. State BJP president K Surendran said ‘narcotics jihad’ was reality and those arrested for drug possession have links to terrorist networks.

Kurian also claimed in his letter that the “extremists” were incited by Vijayan and Satheesan criticisms of the Bishop.

Satheesan, however, hit out at those who went to the bishop’s house over the matter. "We want religious harmony and communal harmony in Kerala more than politics. Do not make this issue worse. Both sections must end this. This should not continue."

Muslim political groups in the state like Samasta Kerala Sunni Students Federation (SKSSF) and Kerala Naduvathul Mujahideen have asked the bishop to produce evidence to substantiate his claims.

