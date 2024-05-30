Narendra Modi appeals to Varanasi voters in final Lok Sabha election push: ‘Make a new record on June 1’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the voters of Varanasi ahead of voting in the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections held in marathon seven phases. Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his election campaign in Punjab's Hoshiarpur on Thursday.

In his video message, Modi highlighted Varanasi, also known as Kashi, as a city steeped in devotion, power, and detachment.

“For me, Kashi is a city of devotion, power, and detachment. Kashi is the cultural capital of the world, the land of music,” he said.

Reflecting on his tenure and the transformation Varanasi has undergone, Modi attributed his ability to represent the city to the “immense grace of Baba Vishwanath and the blessings of you Kashi residents”.

Modi framed the upcoming election as a pivotal moment not just for Varanasi but for the entire nation. "This time's election for Kashi is an election for the creation of not only 'Navkashi' but also a developed India," he said, urging the people of Varanasi to set a new electoral record on June 1.

"Kashi has become the capital of youth welfare and development in the last 10 years," he said, recalling the excitement among young people during his nomination.

“Now this enthusiasm should be seen at every booth, this is my request.”

Prime Minister Modi is seeking consecutive third term in Lok Sabha from Varanasi. The INDIA bloc has fielded Congress Uttar Pradesh president Rai against Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Modi from the prestigious seat.

While Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has given the ticket to a local, Athar Jamal Lari, three Independents are also in the fray.

Initially, Rai himself had invited Priyanka Gandhi to fight the election against Modi from Varanasi. But, the party decided to field him from the seat again.

Rai stood third in the previous two Lok Sabha polls from Varanasi.

Modi had won against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal in 2014 while he had defeated his nearest Samajwadi Party (SP) rival Shalini Yadav in 2019 by a massive margin. Shalini Yadav later crossed over to the BJP.

