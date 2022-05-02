Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Narendra Modi Europe visit: PM arrives in Berlin | Check schedule in Germany
india news

Narendra Modi Europe visit: PM arrives in Berlin | Check schedule in Germany

In his departure statement ahead of the three-nation visit, Modi had said his visit to Berlin will be an opportunity to hold detailed bilateral discussions with Chancellor Scholz.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed on his arrival in Berlin on Monday.(PTI)
Updated on May 02, 2022 11:09 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aniruddha Dhar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day visit to Europe, arrived at Berlin-Brandenburg airport in Germany on the first leg of his visit on Monday. During his visit, Modi will hold his first in-person meeting with the newly appointed Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

He and Olaf Scholz will also co-chair the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC). India has the IGC only with Germany, which is held every two years.

"Landed in Berlin. Today, I will be holding talks with Chancellor @OlafScholz, interacting with business leaders and addressing a community programme. I am confident this visit will boost the friendship between India and Germany," Modi tweeted soon after landing in the German capital.

The 6th IGC will be followed by a high-level roundtable where PM and Chancellor Scholz will interact with the top CEOs of both countries. Modi will also interact and address the Indian diaspora in Germany.

Modi's programme in Germany

6 am (local time): Arrival in Berlin

12:45 pm (local time): Modi will attend a guard of honour and bilateral talk with the German leader

3:30 pm (local time): Plenary of IGC (venue: Federal Chancellery)

4:30 pm (local time): Business Roundtable (venue —Commerzbank)

6:30 pm (local time): Community reception

Noting the long-standing commercial ties between India and Germany, the PM said he will also jointly address a business roundtable with the goal of energising industry to industry cooperation, which will help strengthen the post-Covid economic recovery in both the countries.

PM Modi's three-nation visit will have a substantial and comprehensive agenda during his bilateral and multilateral meetings.

PM Modi is also scheduled to visit Denmark on Tuesday to hold talks with leaders from Nordic countries, along with other high-level interactions, the visit will conclude with a stopover in Paris on Wednesday where he will meet the newly re-elected French President Emmanuel Macron.

