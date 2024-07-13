Narendra Modi in Mumbai today: PM to lay foundation stone for twin tunnel | Check schedule, details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mumbai in Maharashtra on Saturday, July 13, where he is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of developmental projects worth ₹29,400 crore at a function at NESCO Exhibition Centre in Goregaon, government officials said. During his Mumbai visit, the prime minister will first make an appearance at NESCO Exhibition Centre and then will visit the INC Secretariat at the Bandra Kurla Complex. PM Modi will visit Mumbai on July 13 (Photo by Satish Bate/Hindustan Times) (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)

During his visit, PM Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation new platforms at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and extension of platforms 10 and 11 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

Modi's schedule for Saturday and the key developmental projects to be launched on Saturday was announced via an official government release by the Prime Minister's Office.

PM Modi's visit to Mumbai: Full schedule

PM Narendra Modi will attend the function at the NESCO Exhibition Centre in Goregaon at 5:30pm on July 13, where he will launch developmental projects related to the transportation connectivity in Mumbai. The prime minister will launch projects related to railways, roads and ports development. He will also launch the Mukhyamantri Yuva Karya Prashikshan Yojana for skill enhancement in Mumbai today.

After his visit to the NESCO Exhibition Centre, Modi will visit the Indian News Service (INS) Secretariat in Bandra Kurla Complex at 7 pm today to inaugurate the new INS Towers. These towers will act as a new office space for employees working at INS, which acts as a central hub for newspaper network in Mumbai.

Key projects to be launched today

During his visit, Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Thane- Borivali Tunnel Project, which is valued at ₹16,600 crore. The tube tunnels passing under Sanjay Gandhi National Park will create a direct connection between Western Express Highway at Borivali and Ghodbunder Road in Thane. The 11.8 kilometre long Borivali Thane Link Road will reduce the journey from Thane to Borivali by 12 kilometres and save one hour in travel time, officials said.

Modi will also launch the Goregaon Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project, which is valued at over ₹6,300 crore. It will connect Western Express Highway at Goregaon to Eastern Express Highway at Mulund. The project will bring down the travel time to 25 minutes from the current 75 minutes.

The prime minister will initiate the Kalyan Yard remodelling project and the Gati Shakti Multi Modal Cargo Terminal in Navi Mumbai today. The remodelling of Kalyan Yard will help segregate suburban and long distance train traffic on the highly congested network in the Mumbai metropolitan region, which will improve punctuality and operational efficiency.

"The Gati Shakti MultiModal Cargo Terminal will enhance capacity to handle cement and other commodities while creating job opportunities in the region. The new platforms at LTT will be able to accommodate more trains, while extended platforms number 10 and 11 at CSMT will help in the running of 24-coach trains. Both these developments will increase ridership," the official release said.

Modi will also launch the Mukhyamantri Yuva Karya Prashikshan Yojana, with an outlay of ₹5,600 crore, aimed at tackling youth unemployment and providing skill enhancement opportunities to people aged 18 to 30 years.

