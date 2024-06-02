Day 2 of mega block: Platform extension work begins at CSMT

Mumbai: On day two of the mega block, the Central Railway (CR), starting at 12.30 am on Friday, undertook the non-interlocking work for the extension of platforms 10 and 11 at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) as part of remodelling the station. Labourers work for the extension of platforms 10 and 11 to accommodate 24-coach trains, at CSMT, during the 36-hour Mega Block by Central Railway on Saturday. (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

With the imposition of a 36-hour mega block, according to the CR, by Saturday afternoon, work on 65 out of 75 points, 51 out of 120 tracks, and 1 out of 60 signals were completed till Saturday.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Works on transitioning to an advanced signalling system include implementing an intelligent, efficient and integrated Electronic Interlocking signalling system to bolster rail safety, undertaken by over 250 highly skilled personnel working under scorching heat and humid conditions.

With the platform extension work, 161 services were cancelled on Friday. Additionally, 534 train services were cancelled on Saturday, and 235 services will be cancelled on Sunday.

During the block, several Mail Express and suburban trains will be short-terminated and short-originated from Wadala, Dadar, Thane, Pune, Panvel and Nashik stations. Trains will terminate at Wadala on the harbour line and Byculla on the main line.

The cancellation of trains has become an inconvenience to long-distance passengers. Satish Kumar and his friend Golu Vaishnav from Raipur, Chhattisgarh, shared their concerns over how the mega block left them with no choice but to look for a bus to return home. “Since we were busy with work, we had no idea about the trains being cancelled or the work taking place. We thought we could take a train from CSMT but found out that there was nothing available,” said Kumar, who works in the sound and light department for events.

Dinesh Kumar, who lives close to CSMT, hailed a cab to Dadar on Friday night, hoping to board a train to return to his village in Jharkhand. “I have been stuck here since yesterday. Nobody is telling us when the train might arrive so I can book my ticket an hour before. I am just waiting for my train in this hot weather without a clue,” he said.

Meanwhile, at Thane station, a 63-hour mega block was initiated to widen platforms 5 and 6. 350 labourers, including officers and supervisors, ensured the timely completion of scheduled work. This involved successfully placing the RCC box at platform 5. Subsequently, machinery and materials were swiftly mobilised, and platform wall gap cementing is nearing completion.