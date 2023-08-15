PM Narendra Modi delivers Independence Day speech from ramparts of Red Fort: Full text here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed India, for the 10th consecutive year, from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi on the occasion of the country's 77th Independence Day.

PM Modi spoke on violence-hit Manipur, stating that the country was with the people of the state. He added that peace prevailed for the past few days, saying that the Central and State government will work to restore peace in Manipur.

He praised the martyrs of the country saying that there was not a single person in the history who did not wait and work towards becoming independent from the British era.

He also said that today the country had demography, democracy and diversity, adding that these three were enough to achieve every dream of the country.

Here is the full text of his speech:

My dear 140 crore family members,

The world's largest democracy and now many people are of the opinion that we are number one in the world even in terms of population. Such a huge country, 140 crore people, my brothers and sisters, my family members are celebrating the festival of independence today. I extend many best wishes to crores of people of the country, to crores of people in the country and the world who love India, who respect India, who are proud of India, on this great holy festival of independence.

My dear family members, the movement of non-cooperation under the leadership of Pujya Bapu, the movement of Satyagraha and the sacrifice of countless heroes like Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru, there would hardly be a person in that generation who did not contribute to the freedom of the country. Today, I respectfully bow down to all those who have contributed, sacrificed, performed penance in the country's freedom struggle and congratulate them. Today, 15th August, the 150th birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindo, the great revolutionary and pioneer of spiritual life, is being completed. This year is the year of 150th birth anniversary of Swami Dayanand Saraswati. This year is also a very auspicious occasion of the 500th birth anniversary of Rani Durgavati, which the whole country is going to celebrate with great pomp. This year is also the auspicious festival of 525 years of Meerabai, the head of Bhakti Yoga. This time when we will celebrate 26 January it will be the 75th anniversary of our Republic Day. Many opportunities in many ways, many possibilities with every moment creating new inspiration, new consciousness, dreams, resolution, is to be engaged in nation building, perhaps there can be no greater opportunity than this.

My dear family members, this time natural calamity has created unimaginable distress in many parts of the country. I express my condolences to all the families who have suffered in this crisis and assure that the state and central government together will get rid of all those troubles quickly and then move ahead at a fast pace.

My dear family members, last few weeks in North-East and also in some other parts of India, but especially in Manipur, many people lost their lives, the honor of mothers and daughters was played with. However, for the past few days, there are continuous reports of peace coming in, the country is with the people of Manipur. The country should take forward the festival of peace that the people of Manipur have maintained for the last few days, and the way to a solution will emerge only through peace. The state and the central government together are trying their best to solve those problems and will continue to do so.

My dear family members, when we look at history, there are moments in history which leave their indelible mark. And its effect lasts for centuries and sometimes it seems like a very small incident in the beginning but it becomes the root of many problems. We remember that this country was invaded 1000-1200 years ago. A small king of a small state was defeated. But then it was not even known that one incident would entrap India in slavery for a thousand years. And we kept getting enslaved. What a difficult time it must have been, those thousand years.

My dear family members, the incident may be small, but it has been leaving an impact for thousands of years. But today I want to mention this because there was no time when the heroes of India did not keep the flame of freedom and the tradition of sacrifice burning. Bharat maa wished to stand up to be free from the shackles and the women of the country, the youth, the farmers, the people of the villages, the laborers, along with every Indian continues to dream of freedom. A large army was ready, consisting of those who were ready to die to get freedom. Many great men who spent their youth in jails were busy fighting for the freedom of our country and breaking the shackles of slavery.

My dear family members, rhat widespread form of public consciousness, sacrifice and austerity, that moment which instilled a new faith in the people, finally led to the country becoming independent in 1947, the countrymen saw the fulfillment of their dreams cherished after thousands of years of slavery.

Comrades, I am talking about thousand years ago because, I see that once again an opportunity has come before the country. We have entered such a period and it is our good fortune that India has such in Amritkal. This is the first year of Amritkal either we are living in youth or we have taken birth in the lap of Mother Bharati. And this period, keep my words in writing, my dear family members, what we will do in this period, the steps we will take, the sacrifices we will make, the penance we will do, Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhay, will lead to decisions one after the other and the golden history of the country for the coming one thousand years is going to sprout from it. The events happening in this period are going to create its impact for the next one thousand years.

The country, which has come out of the mentality of slavery, is moving forward today with a new self-confidence. The nation is working wholeheartedly to prove the new resolutions. My mother India which was once a powerhouse of energy, but was buried in a pile of ashes, that Mother India has been awakened once again by the efforts, consciousness and energy of 140 crore countrymen. Maa Bharti has awakened and I can clearly see friends, this is the period we have experienced in the last 9-10 years. A new attraction, a new faith, a new hope has arisen all over the world towards the consciousness of India, towards the potential of India, and the world is seeing this beam of light that has risen from India as a light for itself. A new faith is being born to the world. It is our good fortune that we have some things which our forefathers have given us in inheritance and the present era has carved them.

Today we have demography, democracy, diversity. This trinity of demography, democracy and diversity has the potential to make every dream of India come true. Today, the age of countries in the whole world is declining, if it is on the decline, then India is moving energetically towards youth. It is a period of great pride that today the population under the age of 30 is the highest in India but anywhere in the world. This country, where youth is below 30 years of age, should have crores of arms, crores of brains, crores of dreams, crores of determination, brothers and sisters, and my dear family members, these desired results can be achieved.

My dear family members, such incidents change the fate of the country. This changes the destiny of the country. India, we are standing at the midway between 1000 years of slavery and 1000 years of grand India to come. We are standing on such a treaty and hence now we do not have to stop, nor do we have to live in dilemma.

My dear family members, taking pride in the lost heritage, while achieving the lost prosperity, let us once again believe that whatever we do, whatever step we take, whatever decision we make, it will last for the next 1000 years and is going to determine its direction. The youth who writes the fate of India, today I would like to say this to the youth of my country, to the sons and daughters of my country, the fortune that my youth have got today, hardly anyone has had the fortune, which you have received. And so we don't want to lose it. I have faith in the youth’s power, there is potential in the youth power and our policies and customs are also to provide more strength to that youth power.

Today my youth has given India a place in the first three startup economy systems of the world. The youth of the world is wondering regarding this power of India. Today the world is technology-driven and the coming era is going to be influenced by technology and then India's talent in technology is going to play a new role.

Comrades, recently, I went to Bali for the G-20 Summit and in Bali, the most prosperous countries of the world, their leaders, also the developed countries of the world, were eager to know about the success of India's Digital India and its nuances. Everyone used to ask this question and when I used to tell them that the wonders India has done are not limited to Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, the wonders India, even the youth is doing in Tier-2, Tier-3 cities Today they are shaping the fate of my country. My youth from small places, and I say with great confidence today that this new potential of the country is visible, and that is why I say that our small cities can be smaller in size and population but the hope and aspiration, effort and impact they have are second to none, they have that potential. New apps, new solutions, technology devices. Now look at the world of sports, who are the children, the children who came out of the slums are showing might in the world of sports today. The youth of small villages, small towns, our sons and daughters are showing wonders today. Now see, there are 100 schools in my country where children are making satellites and making preparations to release them. Today thousands of tinkering labs are conceiving new scientists. Today, thousands of tinkering labs are inspiring millions of children to take up the path of science and technology.

I want to tell the youth of my country that there is no dearth of opportunities, as many opportunities as you want, this country is capable of giving you more opportunities than the sky.

Today, from the ramparts of the Red Fort, I want to heartily congratulate the mothers, sisters and daughters of my country. Where the country has reached today, special power is being added to it, the power of my mothers and sisters. Today the country is on the path of progress, so I want to congratulate my farmer brothers and sisters. Today I bow down to the laborers of my country, my laborers, my dear family members and such crores of groups. I am congratulating him. Today, the country which is moving towards modernity, is seen with a power comparable to the world, behind this there is a huge contribution of the laborers of my country, today time says that from the ramparts of the Red Fort I congratulate him. Let me greet them and my family members, 140 crore countrymen of mine, we respect these workers, street vendors, flower-vegetable sellers. Professionals have been playing a huge role in taking my country forward, in taking my country to a new height of progress. Be it scientists, engineers, doctors, nurses, teachers, professors, universities, gurukuls, everyone is working with all their might to make the future of Mother India bright.

My dear family members, National consciousness is such a word which is liberating us from worries. And today that national consciousness is proving that India's biggest strength has been faith, India's biggest strength has been faith, our faith in people, people's faith in the government, people's faith in the country. Belief in bright future and the world also has faith in India. This belief is of our policies, of our custom. The bright future of India is due to the determined strong steps we are taking forward.

Brothers and sisters, my dear family members, it is certain that India's potential and India's possibilities are going to cross new heights of confidence and these new heights of confidence should be taken with new potential. Today, India has got the opportunity to host the G-20 Summit in the country. And for the last one year, the way many such G-20 events have been organized in every corner of India, many programs have been organized, it has made the world aware of the potential of the common man of the country. The diversity of India has been introduced. The world is watching India's diversity with wonder and because of that the attraction towards India has increased. The desire to know and understand India has arisen. In the same way you see, exports, today India's exports are increasing rapidly and I want to say that on the basis of all these parameters, the experts of the world are saying that now India is not going to stop. Any rating agency of the world would be making India proud. After the Corona period, the world has started thinking from a new angle. And I am seeing with confidence that the way a new world order took shape in the world after the Second World War, after the Second World War. I can clearly see that after Corona, a new world order, a new global order, a new geo-political equation, it is progressing very fast. All interpretations of the geopolitical equation are changing, definitions are changing. And my dear family members, you will be proud. Today, my 140 crore countrymen, your ability to shape the changing world is visible. You are standing at a turning point.

And the way India has taken the country forward during the Corona period, the world has seen our potential. When the supply chain of the world was destroyed, there was pressure on the big economy, at that time also we had said that if we want to see the development of the world, then it should be human-centered, full of human sensibilities, and then We will go and find the right solution to the problems and Kovid has taught us or forced us, but we cannot do the welfare of the world by leaving human sensibilities.

Today India is becoming the voice of the Global South. India's prosperity and heritage is becoming an opportunity for the world today. Friends, India's participation in the global economy, global supply chain, I say with full confidence, the situation that has arisen in India today, what India has earned today, has come with the guarantee of stability in the world. Now neither in our mind, nor in the mind of my 140 crore family members, nor in the mind of the world, there are any ifs, there are any buts, faith has been formed.

My dear countrymen, now the ball is in our court, we should not let the opportunity go, we should not miss the opportunity. I also congratulate my countrymen in India because my countrymen have the ability to understand the roots of the problems and therefore in 2014, after 30 years of experience, my countrymen decided that the country To move forward, a stable government is needed, a strong government is needed, a government with full majority is needed, and the countrymen have formed a strong and stable government. And for three decades, which was a period of uncertainty, which was a period of instability, the country was freed from political compulsions.

My dear family members, the country has such a government today, it is devoting every moment of time and every penny of the public's welfare for the well-being of the people, for the balanced development of the country, and the respect of my government and my countrymen is linked to one thing. Our every decision, our every direction has only one criterion, Nation First and Nation First, this is going to produce far-reaching results, positive results. Work is being done on a large scale in the country. But I would like to say that in 2014 you formed a strong government and I say that you formed a government in 2014 and 2019, so Modi got the courage to reform. You formed such a government that Modi got the courage to reform. And when Modi made reforms one after the other, the people of my bureaucracy, my millions of hands and feet, who are working as part of the government in every corner of India, they took the responsibility of performing to transform the bureaucracy. He fulfilled the responsibility very well and he showed it by performing and when the public and Janardhan joined, it is also visible to be transformed. And that's why this period of reform, perform, transform is now shaping the future of India. And our thinking is on promoting those forces of the country, which are going to strengthen the foundation of the coming thousand years. The world needs youth power, youth skills. We have created a separate skill ministry, it will not only fulfill the needs of India, it will also have the ability to fulfill the needs of the world. We created the Ministry of Jal Shakti. If he also analyzes the composition of the ministry, then you will be able to understand the mind and brain of this government in a very good way. We have created the Ministry of Jal Shakti, this Ministry of Jal Shakti is ours, we are emphasizing on the development of water-sensitive systems to ensure that pure drinking water reaches each and every countryman of our country, to protect the environment. After Corona in our country, the world is looking for holistic health care, this is the need of the hour. We created a separate Ministry of AYUSH and today Yoga and AYUSH are making waves in the world.

It is because of our commitment to the world that the world has paid attention to us. If we ourselves deny this ability of ours, then how will the world accept it. But when the ministry was formed, the world also understood its value. Fisheries Our such a big beach, our crores of fishermen brothers and sisters, their welfare is also in our heart and that is why we have created separate ministries for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairy so that the society Let us support the class of people who were left behind. There are parts of the government economy in the country, but a major part of the society's economy is the cooperative movement. Cooperative Ministry has been created and it is spreading its network through our cooperative institutions so that the poorest of the poor are heard there, their needs are met and they too can contribute to the development of the nation by being a part of a small unit. We have adopted the path of prosperity through cooperation.

My dear family members, when we came in 2014, we were at number 10 in the global economy and today the efforts of 140 crore countrymen have paid off that we have reached number 5 in the world economy. And this has not happened just like that when the demon of corruption was gripping the country, scams worth lakhs of crores were rocking the economy; We stopped the leakages, created a strong economy, we tried to spend maximum money for the welfare of the poor. And today I want to tell the countrymen that when the country is economically prosperous, it does not just fill the coffers; If there is a government that takes a pledge to do it, then how does the result come. I am giving the account of 10 years to my countrymen from the ramparts of the Red Fort in the witness of the tricolor. Seeing the figures, you will feel such a big change, such a big power. 10 years ago, 30 lakh crore rupees used to go to the states from the Government of India. In the last 9 years, this figure has reached 100 lakh crores.

Earlier, 70 thousand crore rupees were spent from the treasury of the Government of India for the development of local bodies, today it is going more than 3 lakh crores. Earlier, 90 thousand crore rupees were spent to build the houses of the poor, today it has increased 4 times and more than 4 lakh crore is being spent to build the houses of the poor. First the poor get cheap urea. The bags of urea which are sold for ₹3,000 in some markets of the world, my farmers got that bag of urea for ₹300 and that is why the government of the country is giving subsidy of ₹10 lakh crore to my farmers in urea. 20 lakh crore rupees have been given to the youth of my country for self-employment, for their business, for their business. 8 crore people have started new business and 8 crore people have started business, it is not that every businessman has given employment to one or two people. The 8 crore citizens who have benefited from the Mudra Yojana have the ability to provide employment to 8-10 crore new people. With the help of about three and a half lakh crore rupees to MSMEs, they were not allowed to drown even in the crisis of Corona, they were not allowed to die, they were given a strength. One rank one pension was a matter of respect for the soldiers of my country, 70 thousand crore rupees have reached from India's coffers today. My retired army heroes have reached their families in the pocket. I have listed only a few in all the categories, I do not want to take much time. In every category, many times more money than before, for the development of the country, to create employment in every nook and corner, every penny should be used to change the fortune of India and that is why we have worked.

My dear loved ones, not only this, the result of all these efforts we have made is that today in my tenure of 5 years, in 5 years, 13.5 crore of my poor brothers and sisters have come out in the form of new middle class by breaking the chains of poverty. There can be no greater satisfaction in life than this.

My dear dear family members, when 13.5 crore people came out of this problems of poverty, then what kind of schemes have helped them, they got the benefit of the housing scheme, 50 thousand crore rupees from the PM Swanidhi have reached the street vendors. In the coming days, we will further implement a program on the coming Vishwakarma Jayanti, on this Vishwakarma Jayanti, we will give about 13-15 thousand crore rupees to the people who live with traditional skills, who work with tools and with their own hands. , mostly from the OBC community. Be it our carpenters, our goldsmiths, our masons, our laundry workers, our hair cut brothers and sisters, our families, to give a new strength to such people, we will celebrate Vishwakarma Jayanti in the coming month. Will launch the scheme and start it with about 13-15 thousand crore rupees. We have deposited 2.5 lakh crore rupees in the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi directly into the accounts of the farmers of my country. We have spent two lakh crore rupees on the Jal Jeevan Mission to ensure that pure water reaches every household. We have started the Ayushman Bharat scheme so that the poor can get rid of the trouble they used to go to the hospital due to illness. He should get medicines, he should be treated, the operation should be done in the best hospital, we have spent 70 thousand crore rupees under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Livestock The country remembers about the corona vaccine, 40 thousand crore rupees were spent, but you will be happy to know that we have spent about 15 thousand crore rupees for vaccination of livestock to save the livestock.

My dear countrymen, my dear family members, Jan Aushadhi Kendras have given a new strength to the senior citizens of the country, to the middle class families of the country. In a joint family, if someone gets diabetes, a bill of 2-3 thousand becomes natural. We gave the medicines which are available for Rs.100 in the market from Jan Aushadhi Kendra for Rs.10, Rs.15, Rs.20. And today, from 1000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras of the country, about 20 crore rupees are left in the pocket of such people who needed medicines for these diseases. And these are mostly people from middle class families. But seeing its success today, I want to tell the countrymen that we are going to touch that section of the society with a Vishwakarma scheme. Now, from 10,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras in the country, we are going to work in the coming days with a target of 25,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras.

My dear family members, when there is less poverty in the country, then the power of the middle class section of the country increases a lot. And I assure you that in the coming five years, Modi's guarantee is that the country will take its place in the first three world economies, it will definitely take place. Today the 13.5 crore people who have come out of poverty have in a way become a middle class force. When the purchasing power of the poor increases, the business power of the middle class increases. When the purchasing power of the village increases, the economic system of the town and city runs at a faster pace. And this interconnected is our Earth cycle. We want to move ahead by giving it strength.

My dear family members, the weak people who live inside the city, the trouble that remains without talking. Middle class families are dreaming of their own house. We are coming up with a plan for that too for the coming few years and in which my family members who live in cities but live in rented houses, live in slums, live in chawls, unauthorized colonies lives in. If my family members want to build their own house, then we have decided to help lakhs of rupees by giving relief within the interest of the loan they will get from the bank. If the income tax limit of my middle class family is increased from two lakh to seven lakh, then the biggest benefit is to the salary class, to my middle class. Internet data was very expensive before 2014. Now the world's cheapest internet is being spent on data, every family's money is being saved.

My dear family, the world has not yet emerged after Corona, the war has again created a new problem. Today the world is facing the crisis of inflation. Inflation has gripped the economy of the whole world. We also bring the goods which are needed from the world, so we import the goods, it is our misfortune that we have to import inflation as well. So this whole world has been gripped by inflation.

My dear family, India has tried its best to control inflation. Compared to the previous period, we have also got some success, but we cannot be satisfied with this much. We cannot think that our things are better than the world, I have to take more steps in this direction to minimize the burden of inflation on my countrymen. And we will continue to take that step. My efforts will continue.

My dear family members, today the country is moving forward with many capabilities. The country is working to move towards modernity. Today the country is working in renewable energy, today the country is working on green hydrogen, the country's capacity in space is increasing. So the country is moving ahead successfully in the deep sea mission as well. Rail is getting modern in the country, so Vande Bharat Bullet Train is also working inside the country today. Concrete roads are being built in every village, electric buses and metro are also being built in the country today. Today the internet is reaching every village, so the country is also working for quantum computers. Nano Urea and Nano DAP are being worked on and on the other hand we are also emphasizing on organic farming. Today the Farmers Producers Union (FPO) is being built, so we want to build semiconductors as well. As we work to build an accessible India for Divyangjan, we are also enabling my Divyangjan to hoist the tricolor flag of India in Paralympics. We are giving special training to the players.

Today, India is moving ahead with the vision of achieving the goals by leaving the old thinking and the old pattern. And when I say that the foundation stone of which is laid by our government, it is also inaugurated in our period. You all have left it in my destiny to inaugurate the foundation stone that I am laying these days. Our work culture, thinking big, thinking far away, thinking for the benefit of all and happiness for all has been our working style. And with this energy we work on how to achieve more than a thought, more than a resolution. We had resolved to make 75 thousand Amrit Sarovar in the Amrit Mahotsav of independence. At that time, we had resolved to make 75 Amrit Sarovar in every district. Around 50-55 thousand Amrit Sarovar was conceived. But today the work of construction of about 75 thousand Amrit Sarovar is going on. This in itself is a huge task. This power of manpower and water power is also going to be useful in protecting India's environment. Providing electricity to 18,000 villages, opening Jan Dhan bank accounts, building toilets for daughters, all the targets will be accomplished with full force before time. And when India takes a decision, it fulfills it, this is what our track record says.

200 crore vaccination work. When the world asks us, doesn't it, 200 crores listen, their eyes tear up, such a big task. My country's Anganwadi workers, our Asha workers, our health workers have shown this. This is the strength of my country. Rolled out 5-G, my country is the fastest in the world to roll out 5-G. We have reached more than 700 districts. And now preparing for 6-G also. We have made a task force. Renewable energy We have moved ahead of the target. The target we had set for renewable energy by 2030, we have completed it in 2021-2022. We had talked about 20 percent blending in ethanol, that too we have completed five years ahead of time. We had talked about exports of 500 billion dollars, that too before the time it was increased to more than 500 billion dollars. We decided, which was being discussed in our country for 25 years, that a new parliament should be formed in the country. There was no such session of the Parliament, for the new Parliament, it is Modi who has made the new Parliament ahead of time, my dear brothers and sisters. This is a government that works, a government that surpasses the set targets, this is a new India, this is an India full of self-confidence, this is an India that is working hard to make its resolutions a reality. And so this India does not stop, this India does not tire, this India does not gasp and this India does not give up. And that's why my dear family members, economic power is full, our strategic power has got new strength, our borders have become more secure than before and my soldiers sitting on the border, my soldiers who are guarding the country's borders and my On this auspicious festival of independence, I extend my point by extending many congratulations to the uniform forces who look after the internal security of the country. Our army should be empowered, our army should be young, our army should be ready for battle, it should be capable of fighting, that's why the work of continuous reform is being done in our army today.

My dear family members, everyday we used to hear, there was a bomb blast here, there was a bomb blast there. It was written everywhere that don't touch this bag, announcements used to happen. Today the country is feeling secure and when there is security and peace, we can fulfill new aspirations of progress. For him, the era of serial bomb blasts has become a thing of the past. The death of innocents has become a thing of the past. Today there has been a drastic reduction in terrorist attacks in the country. There has been a big change in the naxal affected areas also, an environment of big change has been created.

My dear family members, there is progress in everything, but when we are moving ahead with the dream of a developed India by 2047, and that is not a dream, it is a resolution of 140 crore countrymen. And to prove that resolution, there is the culmination of hard work and its biggest strength is national character. The countries which have made progress in the world, the countries which have come out of the crisis in the world, along with everything else, there has been an important catalytic agent, that has been the national character. And we have to move forward by giving more emphasis to the national character. May our country, our national character be bright, bright, manly, mighty, intense; This is the collective responsibility of all of us. And for the coming 25 years, we should follow only one mantra, this should be the pinnacle of our national character. The message of unity, living the unity of India, the unity of India should not be harmed, neither my language will be like this, nor will I do any step like this. Efforts will continue to be made from my side to connect the country every moment. India's unity gives us strength. Be it north, be it south, be it east, be it west, be it village, be it city, be it man, be it woman; We all have the power of unity with the sense of unity and in a country full of diversity and secondly I see the importance, if we want to see our country as a developed India in 2047 then we have to live the mantra of Shreshtha Bharat, we have to characterize.

Now in our production, I had said in 2014, zero defect, zero effect. If there is a Make in India item on any table in the world, then the world should believe, nothing can be better than this. It will be ultimate, our everything, our services will be best, our words will be best, our institutions will be best, our decision making processes will be best. We have to walk with this sense of superiority. Thirdly, to move forward in the country, the potential of an additional power is going to take India forward and that is women-led development. Today, India can proudly say that if any one country has the maximum number of women pilots in civil aviation in the world, then my country has them. Today, whether it is the speed of Chandrayaan, whether it is about the moon mission, my women-scientist is leading it. Today there should be women self-help groups, with the aim of my 2 crore Lakhpati Didi, today we are working on women self-help groups. We, while promoting the potential of our women power, women-led development and when I have taken forward the topics of women-led development in G-20, the whole G-20 group is accepting its importance and accepting its importance. By doing this, they are giving him a lot of power. Similarly, India is a country full of diversities. We have been a victim of unbalanced development, some parts of our country have been its victims because of my alienation. Now we have to give emphasis to regional aspirations for balanced development and giving due respect to that feeling regarding regional aspirations, as if any part of our mother India, our body remains undeveloped, then our body will not be considered developed. If any part of our body remains weak, then we will not be considered healthy, similarly, if any part of my mother India, even a section of the society remains weak, then we cannot sit thinking that my mother India is strong and healthy. . And that's why we need to address regional aspirations and that's why we want to move forward in the direction of all-round development of the society, all-round development, every region of the region gets an opportunity to blossom in its own strength.

My dear family members, India is a mother of democracy, India is also a model of diversity. There are many languages, many dialects, many costumes, many variations. We have to move forward on the basis of all of them.

My dear family members, when I talk about the unity of the country, if an incident happens in Manipur, there is pain in Maharashtra, if floods happen in Assam, Kerala becomes restless. Whatever happens in any part of India, we feel the spirit of organ donation. The daughters of my country should not be oppressed, it is our social responsibility as well, it is our family responsibility as well and it is the responsibility of all of us as a country. Today, when the form of Guru Granth Sahib is brought back from Afghanistan, the whole country feels proud. Today, when in any country of the world, during the time of Kovid, a Sikh brother of mine sets up langar, feeds the hungry and there is applause in the world, then India's heart swells.

My dear family members, for us when women talk about respect. Just now, I was visiting a country where a very senior minister asked me a question, where do your daughters study science and engineering subjects? I told them that today in my country more daughters than boys are taking STEM i.e. science, technology, engineering and maths, my daughters are taking maximum part, so it was a surprise for them. This capability of our country is visible today.

My dear family members, today 10 crore women are involved in women self help and if you go to village with women self help group, you will find didi with bank, you will find didi with anganwadi, you will find didi who gives medicines and now my dream is 2 crore millionaires. To make didi, 2 crore millionaire didi in the village. And sent a new alternative for this, science and technology. I see the potential of the women of our village and therefore I am thinking of a new plan that technology should come in our agriculture sector, agritech should be strengthened, so we will give training to the sisters of Women Self Help Group. We will give training to operate drones, repair drones and the Government of India will provide drones to thousands of such Women Self Help Groups, they will provide training and we will start to make drone services available for our agricultural work, initially we will start 15 thousand Women Self Help Groups. We are starting this drone flight through Help Group.

My dear family members, today the country is moving towards modernity. Be it Highway, Railway, Airway, I-Ways, Information Ways, Water Ways, there is no area in which the country is not working towards progressing today. In the last 9 years, we have given a lot of emphasis on development in the coastal areas, in the tribal areas, in our hilly areas. We have given strength to that section of the society through schemes like Parvat Mala, Bharat Mala. We have done the work of connecting our eastern India with gas pipeline. We have increased the number of hospitals. We have increased the number of doctors' seats so that our children can fulfill their dream of becoming doctors. We have changed teaching in mother tongue and in that direction they can study in mother tongue and I also thank the Supreme Court of India that the Supreme Court of India has said that the judgment which will be given now will be the operative part of it. The one who has come to the court, will be available to him in his language. The importance of mother tongue is increasing today.

My dear family members, till date, we have started a program of Vibrant Border Village in the Border Villages of our country and till now Vibrant Border Village was said to be the last village of the country, we have changed that whole thinking. It is not the last village of the country, the one visible on the border is the first village of my country. If the sun rises in the east, the village on that side receives the first ray of sunlight. If the sun sets, the village on this side gets its benefit of the last ray. This is my first village and I am happy that today my special guests in this program, this is the first village, a border village, its 600 heads have come today to be a part of this important program at the ramparts of the Red Fort. He has come this far for the first time. Have come to join with new determination and strength.

My dear family members, we envisioned Aspirational District, Aspirational Block for balanced development and today we are getting happy results. Today, the normal parameters of the state, the Aspirational Districts, which were once far behind, have started doing well in the state as well and I am sure that in the coming days, our aspirational districts, our aspirational blocks will definitely move forward. As I said, I was talking about India's character, first I said about India's unity, secondly I said that India should focus on excellence, thirdly I said about women development. And today I want to say one more thing that as we have said about the fourth point, regional aspiration is the fifth important thing and India has now moved in that direction and that is our national character, we should think for the betterment of the world. We have to make the country so strong that it can play its role for the welfare of the world. And today after Corona, I am seeing, the way the country helped the world in the time of crisis, the result is that today our country is in the form of a world friend in the world. As an unbreakable companion of the world. Today the identity of my country has been made. When we talk about World Mars, then the basic idea of ​​India is that we are the people who take forward that idea and I am happy that today many elected dignitaries of the US Parliament are also among us on this occasion of 15th August. are present in What is the thinking of India, how do we take forward the matter of World Mars. Now see, when we think, what do we say, we have put this philosophy in front of the world, and the world is joining us with that philosophy. We said One Sun, One World, One Grid. Our statement is very big in the field of renewable energy, today the world is accepting it. After Kovid, we told the world that our approach should be One Earth, One Health. Problems will be solved only when humans, animals and plants are addressed equally in times of illness, then we will do this. We have said in front of the world for the G-20 Summit, One World, One Family, One Future, we are moving forward with this thought. We have shown the way for the climate crisis the world is facing, we have launched a live mission Lifestyle For Environment. Together we formed the International Solar Alliance in front of the world and today many countries of the world are becoming a part of the International Solar Alliance. Seeing the importance of bio-diversity, we have taken forward the arrangement of Big Cat Alliance. We need far-reaching arrangements for the damage caused to the infrastructure due to global warming due to natural calamities. and so Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, CDRI has given to the world as a solution. Today the world is making seas the center of conflict, then we have given the world the platform of oceans. Which can become a guarantee of global maritime peace. We have worked towards setting up a global level center of WHO in India by giving emphasis to the traditional system of medicine. We have worked towards world welfare and world health through Yoga and AYUSH. Today, India is laying a strong foundation for World Mars. It is the job of all of us to take this strong foundation forward. We all have responsibility.

My dear family members, the dreams are many, the resolution is clear, the policies are clear. There is no question mark in front of Niyat. But we have to accept some realities and to solve them, my dear family members, today I have come to seek your help from the Red Fort, I have come to seek your blessings from the Red Fort. Because in the last years what I have understood the country, what I have seen the needs of the country. And on the basis of experience I am saying that today we have to take those things seriously. In the golden age of independence, in 2047, when the country will celebrate 100 years of independence, at that time the tricolor flag of India in the world should be the tricolor flag of developed India; Transparency and fairness are the first strong needs. It should be our collective responsibility to give as much fertilizer and water to that strength as we can, through institutions, as citizens, as families. And that's why look at the history of the last 75 years, there was no dearth in India's potential and why can't this country, which was once called the golden bird, stand again with that potential. Friends, my dear family members, I have an unwavering belief that in 2047, when the country will celebrate 100 years of independence, my country will be a developed India. And I am saying this on the basis of the strength of my country. Saying on the basis of my available resources and most of all on the basis of my youth power under 30 years of age. I am telling this on the strength of my mothers and sisters, but if there is any hindrance in front of it, in the last 75 years some works have been done in such houses, it has become such a part of our social system that sometimes even we Let's turn it off. Now is not the time to close your eyes. If the dreams have to be fulfilled, the resolutions have to be crossed, then it is the need of the hour to fight the three evils by turning an eye to eye. Corruption is at the root of all the problems of our country, like a termite, it has completely snatched away all the systems of the country, all the capabilities of the country. Freedom from corruption, fight against corruption in every unit, in every sector and I countrymen, my dear family members, it is the commitment of Modi's life, it is the commitment of my personality that I will continue to fight against corruption. Second, familyism has snatched our country. The way this family system has held the country tight, it has taken away the rights of the people of the country, and the third evil is appeasement. This appeasement has also stained the basic thinking of the country, our all-inclusive national character. These people destroyed everything. And therefore my dear countrymen, therefore my dear family members, we have to fight against these three evils with all our might. Corruption, nepotism, appeasement, these challenges, these things have flourished which suppress the aspirations of the people of our country. It exploits whatever little power some people of our country have. These are the things that put the hopes and aspirations of our people in question. Be it our poor, be it Dalit, be it backward, be it Pasmanda, be it our tribal brothers and sisters, be it our mothers or sisters, we all have got rid of these three evils for their rights. We have to create an atmosphere of hatred against corruption. Just as dirt creates hatred in our mind, we do not like dirt, there can be no bigger filth than this in public life. And that's why we have to give a new twist to our cleanliness campaign that we have to get rid of corruption. The government is making a lot of efforts to get rid of corruption through technology. You would be surprised to know, in the last 9 years in this country, I did one thing like this; If you listen to the figure, you will feel that Modi acts as if I have stopped the wrong benefits that nearly 10 crore people used to take. So someone among you will say that you have done injustice to the people; No, who were these 10 crore people, these 10 crore people were those people who were not even born and in their name they used to become widows, they used to get old, they used to become disabled, they used to take benefits. Were. The pious task of stopping 100 million such benami things that used to go on, the property of the corrupt that we have seized, isn't it, is 20 times more than before.

My dear family members, these people ran away after taking your hard earned money. Confiscating 20 times more property, and hence people's resentment towards me is very natural. But I have to take forward the fight against corruption. Due to our government system, earlier something used to happen in front of the camera, but later things used to get stuck. We have done many times more chargesheets in the court than before and now we are not even getting bails, we are moving forward by taking such a firm system, because we are honestly fighting against corruption. Today, familyism and appeasement have caused great misfortune to the country. Now how can this happen in democracy that political party, and I am giving special emphasis on political party, today there has been such a distortion in the democracy of my country that can never strengthen India's democracy and what is that disease, familial Parties. And what is their mantra, party of the family, by the family and for the family. Their life mantra is that their political party, their political party is of the family, by the family and for the family. Nepotism and nepotism are enemies of talents, deny abilities, do not accept potential. And therefore, for the strength of the democracy of this country of familyism, its liberation is necessary. Sarvajan Hitaya Sarvajan Sukhay, everyone should get rights, so it is very important for social justice as well, in the same way appeasement has done the biggest harm to social justice. If someone has destroyed social justice, then this appeasement thinking, appeasement politics, government schemes for appeasement, it has killed social justice. And that's why we find appeasement, corruption, these are the biggest enemies of development. If the country wants development, the country wants to fulfill the dream of 2047, developed India, then it is necessary for us that we will not tolerate corruption in the country under any circumstances, we should walk with this mood.

My dear family members, we all have a very important responsibility, the way you have lived, forcing our future generation to live such a life, it is our crime, it is our responsibility to give such a prosperous country to our future generation. Give such a balanced country, such a country with the legacy of social justice, that they never have to struggle to get even the smallest things. All of us have a duty, every citizen has a duty and this is the time of immortality. We cannot back down from our duty, we have to make the India which was the dream of revered Bapu, we have to make the India which was the dream of our freedom fighters, we have to make the India which was of our martyrs, our It belonged to the heroines who gave their lives for the motherland.

My dear family members, when I came to you in 2014, then in 2014 I came with the promise of change. In 2014, I promised you that I will bring change. And 140 crore of my family members, you have trusted me and I have tried to fulfill the trust. Reform, Perform, Transform The promise that was there for 5 years turned into a belief because I had promised transformation. Through Reform, Perform, Transform, I have converted this promise into a belief. Have worked hard, done it for the country, done it with pride, done it only and only with the feeling of nation first. You all have blessed me again on the basis of my performance in 2019. The promise of change got me here, the performance got me back and the next 5 years are of phenomenal growth. The biggest golden moment for realizing the dream of 2047 is the coming 5 years. And next time on August 15, from this Red Fort, I will present to you the achievements of the country, your capabilities, your resolve, the progress made in it, its success, glorifying it with even more confidence.

My dear loved ones, my family members, I come from you, I came out of you, I live for you. Even if I dream, it comes for you. Even if I sweat, it is for you, not because you have given me a responsibility, I am doing it because you are my family and as a member of your family, I cannot see any of your sorrows. I can't stand watching your dreams shatter. I am a person who has gone with a resolution to be your partner, to be your servant, to be associated with you, to live with you, to fight for you, to take your resolution to perfection and I believe in our The dreams that our ancestors had fought for freedom, those dreams are with us. The blessings of those who made sacrifices in the freedom struggle are with us and such an opportunity has come for 140 crore countrymen, this opportunity has brought a great strength for us.

My dear family members, my family members living in every corner of the world, I once again extend my best wishes to all of you on the auspicious festival of Independence. And this amrit kaal is the duty time for all of us. This Amrit Kaal is the time for all of us to do something for Maa Bharti. When the war of independence was going on, the generation who was born before 1947 got the opportunity to die for the country. He did not leave any chance to die for the country, but we do not have the chance to die for the country. But there cannot be a bigger opportunity than this for us to live for the country. We have to live every moment for the country, along with this resolution, we also have to make a resolution for the dreams of 140 crore countrymen in this immortal period. The resolution of 140 crore countrymen has to be converted into achievement and when the tricolor flag will be hoisted in 2047, then the world will be praising a developed India. With this belief, with this determination, I wish all of you many, many best wishes. Many many congratulations.

Jai Hind, Jai Hind, Jai Hind!

Bharat Mata ki Jai, Bharat Mata ki Jai, Bharat Mata ki Jai!

Vande Mataram, Vande Mataram, Vande Mataram!

Thank you very much!

